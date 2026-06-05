Man killed by officers was under investigation for months

FORT MILL, S.C. — A 74-year-old man, Yves Venne, was shot and killed by officers in Fort Mill while under investigation for months, the Rock Hill Herald reported. The shooting occurred when officers were serving a search warrant.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Venne in February. The investigation started after a tip was received about Venne downloading photos of children.

Officers were attempting to serve a search warrant for Venne’s electronics on Tuesday. Authorities reported that Venne answered the door holding a tire iron.

Two Rock Hill officers, who were part of the task force, shot Venne. He died at a hospital following the shooting, police said.

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