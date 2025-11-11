Transforming your images is easy when you use powerful photo editing tools like Magic Hour and Lightroom. You can perfect your photos using Magic Hour's AI-driven cinematic effects for dramatic results, Lightroom's professional color correction and organization, alongside countless other essential tools.

Per BMC Psychology, up to 50% of social media users edit their photos before posting them. With half of everyone doing it, the right photo editing tools will help improve your feed.

Since editing your images is an important part of photography, you need to master it as soon as possible. Mastery will start with finding the best photo editors.

How Many Types of Photo Editing Are There?

Image editing enhances photos to suit different preferences. Here are the different photo editing styles you can use:

Clean editing style: Offers minimalism

Vintage editing: Creates a nostalgic feel

HDR editing: Allows for high dynamic range details

Matte editing: Gets you that soft, film-like finish

Photo collages: Let you tell your story through multiple photos

Black and white editing: Gives a classic and timeless feel

Every edit you make can evoke memories and feelings. If you're good at what you do, you can create images that attract attention and touch the heart. You just need the best photo editors.

What Are the Best Photo Editing Tools?

The photography process does not end after pressing the shutter button. You need to tweak your photos a bit to make them look better using the right image enhancement tools below:

Luminar Neo

Luminar Neo is the best photo editing software if you're a beginner who wants professional results. Here is why you need to try it:

Enhanced stability and speed

Fast, intuitive AI tools that take care of hard edits in seconds

One-time payment available, no need for a long-term subscription

Great mix of manual control and automation, giving you creative freedom

After major updates, the software has improved performance. You can edit smoothly while other programs are running in the background. Additionally, you can use Luminar Neo after paying a one-off fee.

Magic Hour

Magic Hour features the talking photo creator. If you want to turn your single still photo into a fully animated talking character, this is the software app to use.

You first upload your photo and pair it with a script or audio. Then, the app will sync facial expressions, mouth movements, and voice. The animations made with Magic Hour always feel natural.

Lightroom

Lightroom represents one of the best professional photo retouching apps on your phone or laptop. The app includes:

Healing brush tools

Advanced color grading

Selective adjustments that compete with its desktop software, Lightroom Classic

An AI-powered subject selection feature that makes it easy to isolate and adjust parts of your image

The cloud-based system makes Lightroom easy to use. If you start editing your photo on my iPad, then seamlessly continue on your MacBook. Its file management system makes organizing your different editing sessions seamless.

Unfortunately, you don't get a one-time purchase option with Lightroom. However, you can get a free trial when you sign up.

TokkingHeads

If you want to create fun and casual animation from your photos, TokkingHeads is the right creative editing software for you. Some of its best features include:

Free plan

Easy mobile interface

Fun templates for videos

While the app isn't the most realistic, it is the most fun. Electro IQ reports that there are about 3 billion social media users, with 60% attracted to funny content. You can use TokkingHeads quirky templates to make viral posts.

How To Edit Pics to Make Them Look Better?

Humans often respond to images faster than any form of media. If you want to communicate effectively with your audience, using well-edited photos is a good idea. Here is how you can perfect your photo editing skills.

Crop your images to improve composition and focus

Blur to create a smooth and neat background

Saturate to reduce or enhance color intensity

Adjust exposure and contrast to enhance shadows and highlights

Layering improves images with screens or overlays

Filters to enhance and correct photos

Frames to boost image shape and style

These basic photo editing techniques can improve your images, making them more powerful and easier to share.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Masking in Photo Editing?

Photo masking is a technique used to isolate specific parts of an image from the rest. It makes editing more precise. Essentially, you place the mask over the parts of a photo to hide while exposing the other areas for editing.

You can use it for background replacement. It helps you create clean, consistent backgrounds. Masking helps you make selective color correction.

Image masking gives you flexibility and creative freedom to create high-quality, professional photos. This technique will elevate your photo editing skills, helping you achieve your creative vision.

How to Improve Blurry Photo Quality?

To improve a blurry photo, first evaluate the cause. If your blur is due to a slight camera shake, use sharpening tools to correct it. It will help improve edge definition without introducing noise.

For photos where the subject is out of focus, refine the contrast. It will help you create an illusion of sharpness. Carefully increase the contrast between edges to make them more distinct.

You can use this editing tactic to trick the eye into perceiving greater detail. This can salvage a mildly soft image.

If there is noise present alongside blur, move with caution. Aggressive sharpening will increase the amount of grain. Instead, ensure you balance sharpening with gentle noise reduction.

What Is the Difference Between Upscaling and Resizing?

Resizing deals with the size of the photo. It changes the pixel dimensions of your image, making it physically larger or smaller.

On the other hand, upscaling deals with increasing the dpi of your photo. If your image has a higher dpi, the image resolution also becomes higher.

Choose the Best Photo Editing Software

As you're assessing the best photo editing software, you will notice that some of the best features tend to cross over. This can make choosing even more difficult. However, you have to go with an app that serves your needs.

Follow the conversation for more insights on tools and software that make your life easy.

