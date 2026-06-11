Former Wells Fargo exec leads firm’s push into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Cohen & Co. Securities recently opened a Charlotte office, planting the New York-based sales and trading firm’s flag in one of the country’s largest financial markets.

The office is located in the Carnegie VII building at 5955 Carnegie Blvd., Suite 150, in SouthPark.

It will be led by Sean Ladley, a managing director with more than 28 years of fixed income experience. Ladley previously held senior roles at Wells Fargo & Co. and Hilltop Securities.

He will be joined by Mike Stevens and Barry Scoville, two executives who will oversee the firm’s preferred sales and trading team.

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