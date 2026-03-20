If you're considering recreational boat ownership in 2026, some of the most crucial things you need to know include the total cost to own a boat and its insurance requirements. You must also learn about proper watercraft upkeep and the legal and safety requirements of owning and operating one.

Safety is particularly crucial because even though boating incidents aren't as common as motor vehicle accidents, thousands still occur each year. According to the most recent available data from the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), there were 3,887 cases in 2024 alone.

By understanding recreational boating and what owning a boat entails, you can make smarter, more informed buying decisions and ensure that each boating adventure you have is rewarding, enjoyable, and safe.

Is Boating Becoming Less Popular?

No. On the contrary, boating participation has significantly surged over the last few years.

The National Marine Manufacturers' Association says that in 2024, the outdoor recreation industry in the U.S. generated a record $1.3 trillion in economic output. The recreational boating and fishing industry is the leading driver of this economy. It generated $38.4 billion in 2024 alone.

What Percentage of Americans Own a Boat?

While some people may think that only the top 1% can afford boat ownership, the reality is that it's more accessible than that.

According to figures cited by BoatBrands.org, for instance, nearly 12% of U.S. households, accounting for about 14.5 million households, own at least one recreational boat. Owners are also getting younger; 46 is now the average age of first-time buyers, down from 58 five years prior.

What Are Some of the Most Crucial Facts About Boat Ownership You Need to Know?

While boat ownership isn't just for the wealthiest, boats remain a luxury, discretionary expense. You must therefore look beyond their sticker price and factor in the true, actual cost of owning one.

Equally crucial is to understand your obligations once you become a boat owner, which encompasses insurance and the watercraft's legal and safe operation and maintenance.

Total Costs of Boat Ownership

Yahoo says the average cost of a new boat ranges from $25,000 to $150,000, as of 2025. It's only the sticker price, though, so it doesn't represent actual boat ownership costs. You must also account for annual maintenance, which should be around 10% of the boat price on average, plus the costs of:

Registration

Repairs

Fuel

Storage and mooring

Insurance

Boat Insurance Requirements

Unlike car insurance, which is mandatory in almost all states, boat insurance isn't federally mandated, and only a few states have laws regarding its acquisition. Utah is one of them.

As explained by the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, cruising with coverage is the law. Each personal watercraft (PWC) and motorboat must carry owner's or operator's liability coverage when operated on the state's waters. An exception applies to motorboats with engines under 50 HP.

Even if it's not mandatory in your state, you'd still want to purchase a separate insurance policy to protect your boat from risks and losses. Otherwise, you could end up with significant out-of-pocket expenses for its repairs or replacement.

Whether you want to buy and own a ski boat, sailboat, jet ski, fishing boat, or pontoon boat, keep in mind that most standard homeowners' insurance policies won't cover it, as pointed out by this guide discussing HH Insurance Group marine coverage.

Proper Watecraft Upkeep

Just like with motor vehicles, boat ownership also requires regular maintenance to keep the watercraft safe, reliable, and "waterworthy." With routine upkeep, you can minimize unexpected, costly repairs while also maximizing your vessel's longevity and lifespan.

Some of the key boat upkeep tasks to remember include:

Flushing the engine with fresh water after every use

Changing engine oil and filters

Checking fluid levels before and after use

Inspecting batteries

Keeping the impeller debris-free

Cleaning the hull

Winterizing the boat to protect against cold and snow damage

Legal and Safety Requirements of Owning and Operating a Boat

The legal requirements of owning and operating a boat depend on your state, but most require vessel registration. You must always carry your registration certificate and have all state-issued stickers displayed. You may also have to complete specific boater's education training and safety programs.

You must ensure the following are always present in your vessel, too:

Life jackets approved by the U.S. Coast Guard (one for every person on board; must be in an easy-to-access location)

U.S. Coast Guard-approved fire extinguishers, particularly for boats with motors/engines, live wells, or enclosed fuel tanks

Sounding devices, such as horns, whistles, and bells, for signaling

Visual distress signals

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Visual Distress Signals Mandatory for All Boat Owners?

No, not all boat owners need these signals.

If you have a larger boat (e.g., at least 16 feet long) and you plan to operate it in coastal waters during the day and navigate the waters at night, you'd need to get VDS for both daytime and nighttime use. If your boat is under 16 feet long, you may only have to carry night signals.

Appropriate and compliant day signals include handheld or floating orange smoke or an orange distress flag. As for night signals, ensure you have an electric distress light (S.O.S. beacon) and red flares.

What Is Fractional Boat Ownership?

Fractional boat ownership is an ownership model in which you own a portion of the boat with at least one other co-owner. It's common for more expensive vessels, such as yachts. Professional companies typically manage the vessel, including its care, servicing, and storage.

As a "fractional" owner, you'd hold a title to a percentage of the watercraft. If there are ten owners, for instance, you'd own 10% of the boat.

In exchange for your capital investment and share of the ongoing expenses (e.g., insurance, maintenance, and repairs), you'd receive several weeks of boat usage every year.

Keep These Essential Facts About Boat Ownership in Mind

Boat ownership is a big decision, requiring significant time and financial commitment that goes beyond the vessel's initial purchase price. You'd also need to consider other must-haves, from insurance to maintenance, so be sure to do your homework and due diligence before finalizing your purchase.

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