‘Unusual behavior’: Neighbors concerned for missing man from Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police in Lincolnton returned to the home of a missing 70-year-old man Monday morning after his car was found abandoned nearly 50 miles away.

Tony Maddox hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday after his car was found near a south Charlotte neighborhood. Channel 9’s Dave Faherty has followed every development in the case, and Maddox’s daughter said her dad would never drive to Charlotte. She told Faherty she spoke with Maddox every day and said he was in good spirits.

She knew something was wrong when he didn’t show up for his job at McDonald’s.

Teresa Prentiss showed us where police and firefighters used drones to search a marsh feet away from where Maddox’s car was found off of Elm Lane last Wednesday.

“The person -- it’s unusual behavior for them to just leave a car … and also how would he even know to come over here,” Prentiss said.

At his apartment complex, neighbors are worried something happened to the 70-year-old. Police returned today with missing person flyers and went door to door looking for surveillance video.

“We was at church yesterday and prayers were going up like crazy. Everybody that knows Tony can’t sleep,” said Barbara Williams, a neighbor in the area.

“I have no idea. We are all wondering and praying,” said Viola Metts, another neighbor.

We were with police on Friday as they searched for hours for Tony Maddox’s cell phone four miles from his apartment in Lincolnton. Investigators say it last pinged off of Clarks Creek Road.

Workers at the McDonald’s say they didn’t notice anything wrong one day before he was reported missing. He also frequented a convenience store right across the street, where as each day passes, people become more concerned.

“I don’t know what to do honestly, because he was a regular here. It’s unusual for us not to see him like that every day, almost,” said Kayla Grenman, an employee at the restaurant.

Police tell us they haven’t been able to locate that cell phone yet. They confirm they did get some tips over the weekend, but nothing so far has led them to the missing 70-year-old.

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