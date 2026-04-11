Adding a terraced garden to your yard, especially if you have a sloping backyard landscape, can significantly boost your home's value. It also protects your slope from erosion and provides a pretty, unique spot to plant beautiful and colorful flowers.

The US is one of the top three gardening countries worldwide, so if you're looking to improve your green thumb, you're not alone. However, if you have an unusual garden that includes a slope, you might be scratching your head, wondering what to do with it.

Enter terraced gardens! Our blog will explain why you need one and what plants you should consider so you know how to get started with your garden planning.

What Is a Terraced Garden?

Garden terraces are a sustainable garden design that uses retaining walls to create tiered levels. They're designed to:

Improve drainage

Control soil erosion

Create functional spaces for planting

Terraced gardens behave like a staircase, and you typically connect them by ramps or steps, depending on how sloped your yard is. Retaining wall materials often include:

Concrete blocks

Bricks

Natural stone

Gabion baskets

Treated wood

Many folks find that the benefits make it worth the cost of installation, because they transform difficult terrain into a stunning multi-tiered ornamental garden, or offer plenty of accessible space for vegetable gardening.

How To Build a Terraced Garden?

Building a terraced garden yourself can be tricky because it often requires some level of excavation. However, it's not impossible to do on your own if you don't mind the challenge.

First, assess the sloped area. If the height difference between the top and bottom of the slope exceeds 3.2 feet, it's recommended to incorporate multiple tiers to ensure the best structural support.

Next, assess whether you'll need steps to access the house, or if a gentle sloping path will work. Once you have a proper plan, it's time to start excavating and installing your retaining walls. Contacting a landscaping company is useful if you need more info about hardscaping services.

When using wood for your retaining walls, ensure it's been pressure-treated properly and that the raised beds are adequately secured. If you're using stone, pay attention to:

Careful stacking of the stones

Staggering the joints

Gradual backfilling

Drainage behind the wall

Garden tier construction can take several days and is typically considered an intermediate DIY project, so be prepared to set aside enough time to complete it. If the wall is no higher than 3 feet, you can use a mortarless method of just stacking the stones.

Finally, before you begin, it's important to check your local laws because your city might require permits and inspections, regardless of the height, even if you're doing the work yourself. However, some cities don't require a permit if the retaining walls are no higher than 30 to 48 inches.

Which Plants Are Good for Terraced Gardens?

Once your retaining walls are installed, the fun can begin! Now's your opportunity to liven up the area with some carefully chosen flowers, plants, and shrubs. After all, the right flora can make your garden feel less like a construction site and more like a luxuriant sanctuary.

When choosing plants, you want a variety of heights. So, for the edges of the walls, consider plants that cascade. Some good options for cascading plants include:

Creeping Phlox

Trailing Lobelia

Creeping Jenny

Candytuft

Dichondra Silver Falls

Purple Rock Cress

Vinca Vine

New Dawn Rose

For the rest of your beds, consider shrubbery or groundcover plants, such as Stonecrop, Lilyturf, and Creeping Thyme. Hydrangeas are also a great option, but remember to consider how much sun your retaining wall beds receive and choose plants accordingly. After all, you don't want to plant a shade-loving plant if your beds are in direct sun all day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Plants Give 12 Months of Flowers?

If you want a garden that's constantly in bloom, there are plenty of options that can reduce the amount of maintenance you need to provide. Some great options include Zinnias, which offer wall-to-wall cover and beautiful, lasting blooms. Zinnias require full sun and thrive in well-draining soil.

Another option is lavender, which is hardy, long-lasting, and great for providing pollen to various pollinators, like bees and butterflies. Like Zinnias, lavender also requires full sun and well-draining soil.

You can also consider adding some Lantana, which comes in amazingly vivid colors that can brighten up a dull space. Lantana is drought-resistant and great for beginner gardeners, and its bright clusters bloom almost year-round; however, they do require a lot of maintenance because they're classified as a noxious weed or invasive species in some states. As such, gardeners who choose this plant need to keep it under control.

What Common Mistakes Do Beginner Gardeners Make?

When starting out in gardening, several mistakes are easy to make while you're still learning. One mistake is over- or underwatering, so ensure you research how much water your chosen plants need, or you risk them turning yellow or developing root rot. Some plants enjoy being crowded, such as Spider Plants, but many do not, so crowding plants can be another easy mistake.

Another mistake is using the wrong type of soil for your plants, which can negatively affect their growth. Choose a soil that's appropriate for your gardening needs and ensure it's the best quality you can afford.

Finally, don't give up after one bad season. Gardening can be tricky, but once you know what your plants need, it can be a rewarding, relaxing year-round hobby.

Your Sloped Sanctuary Awaits

Turning your sloped lawn into terraced gardens can be a visually rewarding experience and help protect the integrity of your yard. If you're not up for DIY, then contacting professionals to do the job is the answer. In just a few days, your yard can go from boring to blooming, offering you year-round enjoyment.

Remember to consider plants of varying heights for extra visual appeal, and to consider the lighting conditions before making your purchase. Finally, ensure you have the right soil and watch your plants thrive.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.