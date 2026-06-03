Trial begins for man charged in deadly 2022 Rock Hill drug deal shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The trial for the man charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred during a drug deal in 2022 began this week.

Joe Gore was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and gun crimes.

According to the Herald, prosecutors believe Gore and another man ambushed Dashawn Barnes at an apartment complex on Celanese Road in Rock Hill. Barnes would later die from his injuries.

The second man charged in this case, Jaelon Kelly, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2024.

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