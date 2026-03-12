From enhancing security without the risks associated with traditional physical keys to improving the overall management of individuals entering and exiting building premises, these are among the key reasons access control systems have become the new front door for businesses.

Such technologies are now the face of business security systems, as they use innovative technology, such as digital and biometric credentials, to limit or prevent unauthorized or dangerous access. They can help deter crimes like burglaries, which are very common among businesses.

According to The Zebra, for instance, 34% of burglaries that occur each year affect small businesses. Victims also lose a lot: an average of $2,416.

By knowing why "high-tech" commercial door locks are becoming the standard, you can determine for yourself why you need them in your business, too.

What Are Access Control Systems?

Access control systems are security measures and mechanisms for monitoring, managing, and restricting traffic to and from physical spaces (e.g., buildings, specific rooms, and secure areas). They replace traditional physical keys with electronic credentials, such as:

PIN codes

Key cards

Biometric data

Access control systems only grant access to individuals who satisfy credential requirements.

What Are the Types of Access Control Systems?

There are several types of access control systems you can get from providers of reliable yet affordable commercial locksmith solutions, ranging from code-based to card-based systems. Regardless of which one you choose, they allow you to say goodbye to traditional keys.

Keypad-Based Access Control Systems

Keypad-based access control systems require anyone who wishes to pass through to provide the correct password or passcode by punching it in via the keypad. The door will remain locked and closed as long as the system doesn't receive the correct authorizing credentials.

Card-Based Access Control Systems

With a card-based access control system installed by your reliable local commercial locksmith, you can control and limit the flow of traffic (entry and exit) within your building or specific rooms to individuals with validated cards.

The cards themselves come equipped with microchips. The chips encode, save, and process digital data, including the personal information of the bearer or owner of the card, encryption keys, and current codes.

The microchipped cards work with the wireless data transmission technology embedded in the card readers that also make up the overall access control system. The reader verifies the information stored in the card and relays the data to the system's central database.

If all the details match, the reader will trigger the lock to disengage and allow entry or exit to the cardholder.

Biometric Access Control Systems

Installing biometric access control systems is one of the top office security tips for fortifying business break-in prevention strategies. They're among the most effective systems, as they use an individual's biometrics to confirm if they have the authority to enter or exit a secured building, area, or room.

The use of biometrics in these control systems is what makes it secure, given that biometrics are difficult to mimic. They are, after all, biological characteristics and traits often unique to each person (e.g., fingerprints, handprints, voice, facial markers, irises, and retinas).

Why Are Access Control Systems Now the New Front Door for Businesses?

Global market research and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence estimates the size of the access control market in the U.S. to be around $3.94 billion, an increase from the previous year's value of $3.79 billion. By 2031, this sector could expand and reach $4.81 billion.

Such growth is due to the increasing demand for more innovative security and the rise in the number of consumers and businesses transitioning from old and dated physical (and digital) security measures.

Enhancing Security Without the Same Risks Associated With Traditional Keys

Physical keys are risky because they're easy to steal, lose, or duplicate without authorization. Indeed, an article published on KTLA.com cited a study that looked into the most common items left behind or forgotten in Ubers, and keys ranked third.

Unfortunately, lost or misplaced keys that find their way into the wrong hands make it easier for criminals to perpetrate illegal activities. Their being easy to duplicate also makes them convenient for malicious actors to use the copies to commit crimes like theft via unauthorized entry.

With a modern access control system, you no longer have to rely on high-risk keys that are easy to lose, misplace, or get stolen.

Improving Control of Traffic In and Out of the Premises

Access control systems allow for better overall management of traffic flow in and out of a building or specific areas or rooms by automating access based on:

Time

Role

Location

Such security technologies also provide real-time monitoring of the entry and exit points and generate audit logs each time someone enters or leaves (or attempts to do either). You can even integrate them with other security measures, such as an alarm system.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Integrate Access Control Systems With Alarm Systems?

Integrating access control systems with alarms can further improve security as this combination lets you create a coordinated, real-time response to threats (e.g., invasions).

Some systems, for instance, automatically connect to a central security and monitoring headquarters. The HQ can then notify law enforcement in case of intruders, particularly those armed and dangerous.

Where Should You Use Access Control Systems?

Access control systems are most often installed and used in primary perimeter entry and exit points (in and out of a building). However, they can also be excellent "tools" for deterring unauthorized access and crime in high-security areas within a building, such as a server room or data center zone.

Executive offices and HR department offices can also benefit from access control systems, as they typically hold a vast amount of personal, sensitive, and financial information and store confidential documents. All that makes fortifying their security and strictly limiting access to these areas a must.

Keep Your Business Safe With Innovative Access Control Systems

Access control systems, including code-, card-, and biometric-based ones, have become the new front door of modern businesses, as they're more secure than traditional physical keys. With these innovative systems, you can feel more at ease, knowing you're mitigating the risk of unauthorized entry.

