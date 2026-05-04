JetBlue returns to Charlotte Douglas after Spirit Airlines’ shutdown

CHARLOTTE — JetBlue is expanding its services, including new daily flights between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, starting July 9.

This expansion aims to support travelers following the recent shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines ceased operations on a Friday after 34 years in business.

JetBlue will offer three daily flights on the new Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale route.

The airline is also introducing a loyalty status match for eligible Spirit Airlines Free Spirit Silver and Gold members.

JetBlue previously ended its service in Charlotte in October 2024.

The airline cited low customer demand as the reason for its departure at that time.

The new status match program is available on jetblue.com and the JetBlue mobile app.

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