I-85 exit ramp shut down due to overturned tractor-trailer in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are warning drivers to expect delays on Interstate 85 Monday after a tractor-trailer crash in Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the I-85 northbound off-ramp at Exit 17 is closed due to a tractor-trailer that overturned around 8 a.m.

Officials said the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok.

First responders are on scene, and police say the ramp is expected to be shut down for multiple hours as crews work on cleanup and recovery efforts.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

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