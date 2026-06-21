Giveaway: Win 2 VIP Tickets to Titanic: The Exhibition

CHARLOTTE — You can enter to win two VIP Tickets to Titanic: The Exhibition in Charlotte as part of Channel 9’s latest giveaway.

The contest opens on June 24 and runs until July 18. The lucky winner will get two VIP tickets to Titanic: The Experience at The Park Expo & Conference Center.

Each participant can enter only once during the sweepstakes at www.wsoctv.com/contest, and we’ll choose a winner on or about June 18.

Rules:

WSOC-TV / TITANIC: THE EXPERIENCE SWEEPSTAKES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WSOC-TV “Titanic: The Experience” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to: (i) legal residents of the States of North Carolina and South Carolina residing in the counties within the Charlotte Designated Market Area; and (ii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of WSOC-TV, Inc. d/b/a WSOC-TV (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes or contest sponsored or administered by WSOC-TV. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from WSOC-TV within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How toEnter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) on June 24, 2026, and end at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 18, 2026 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter the Sweepstakes, visit www.wsoctv.com (the “Website”), click on the “Contests” tab (www.wsoctv.com/contests/), and complete the Sweepstakes entry form with all required information, including your name, cell phone number, address, and email address. All information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Limit: One (1) entry per person per day.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (www.wsoctv.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.wsoctv.com/privacy-policy), hereby incorporated by reference.

An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid North Carolina or South Carolina driver’s license or North Carolina or South Carolina state-issued ID (or other proof of North Carolina or South Carolina residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the entry was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the entry by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same. The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Sponsor will not be responsible for a failure in receiving an Entry due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures, or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries by persons who submit false or misleading Entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the text message was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the text message by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection, Odds. On or about July 20, 2026, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries and select a total of ten (10) potential winners. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each potential winner will receive:

Two (2) VIP tickets to “Titanic: The Experience” at The Park Expo & Conference Center – Freedom Hall, Charlotte, NC.

Additional ticket terms may apply.

Approximate retail value: $108 per prize package

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS ARE INCLUDED.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS”. Prize event components cannot be rescheduled. Winners must be one (1) of the people attending the event and the other permitted guest will be of the winners’ choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. If winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her prize with no guest, the prize will be awarded to winner and any remainder of the prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Sponsor will not be liable and no refund or compensation will be paid if the event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. event tickets subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Prize winners will be notified on or about July 20, 2026 at the email address or phone number included on their entry form. In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within 48 hours of first attempt of notice.

To claim his/her prize/voucher, the potential winner can have ticket sent by email to address provided by winner only.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), and a W-9, which must be notarized as noted on paperwork and returned within (5) days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, within 48 hours, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by based upon. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winner, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND PRIZE PROVIDER HAS VERIFIED WINNER’S TAX ID NUMBER OR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER FOR TAX PURPOSES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor and Prize Provider for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Prize Provider.

7. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, Prize Provider and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor and Prize Provider. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

8. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, FEVER LABS, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Indemnification . If Sponsor’s or Prize Provider’s use of your entry causes Sponsor or Prize Provider to be subject to a claim by any third party, you agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Released Parties, and all persons acting by, through, under or in concert with them, against any and all damages, costs, judgments and expenses (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which the Released Parties (or any one of them) may incur as a result of the use of your entry.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR AND PRIZE PROVIDER MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR AND PRIZE PROVIDER HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3) UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claim.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . The WSOC-TV “Titanic: The Experience” Sweepstakesis sponsored by WSOC-TV and WSOC-TV, Inc. d/b/a WSOC-TV and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 1, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wsoctv.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WSOC-TV “Titanic: The Experience” Sweepstakes, 235 West 23rd Street, Charlotte, NC 28206.

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