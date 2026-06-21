Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting and standoff in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police say a suspect is in custody for allegedly shooting into a vehicle after an officer-involved shooting and standoff that happened Saturday in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers got a call around 5 p.m. about someone shooting into a vehicle around N. Tryon Street, north of 23rd Street. A victim also flagged down an officer at a nearby CATS light rail station.

CMPD said the suspect, 37-year-old Jarod Starks, was found by an officer, and the officer “perceived an imminent deadly threat and discharged their weapon.”

Police didn’t say what the imminent threat was, but nobody was hurt in the shooting.

CMPD said Starks ran into a nearby business and barricaded himself inside. The people inside the business were able to evacuate, but police were in a brief standoff with Starks.

Eventually, Starks was taken into custody and then taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He was then booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on charges of felony assault with a firearm ona government official, possession of a firearm by felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted armed robbery, and going armed to the terror of the public.

Police haven’t identified the officer who fired their gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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