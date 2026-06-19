HOA fees jump from $350 to $1,250, leaving homeowners shocked

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. — Homeowners in the Magnolia Cove subdivision in Catawba County said they are facing steep HOA increases, with monthly dues jumping from $350 to $1,250, along with a $10,000 special assessment. Several residents said they were not prepared for the costs and are questioning how association funds are being used, as some say litigation is already underway.

Several homeowners, with some retired, in the Sherrills Ford neighborhood, said they can’t afford the hike.

They said the HOA fees are supposed to go to lawn care and a pool that they said was never built.

“I spend nights crying because this is just ruining my life,” said homeowner Jill Menson. “Not what we signed up for.”

Homeowners said the developer is also the HOA president. They said the dues were $158 a month four years ago. There are 80 homes in the neighborhood, but there are only 20 owners now, and they are questioning how their money is being spent.

“Because of the lack of transparency, there is litigation that’s ongoing, and that litigation could have been stopped just by answering questions,” said homeowner Mike Brokaw.

Channel 9 reached out to the HOA about the increases.

“The assessments are being raised to adequately fund the operations of the association,” said HOA attorney H. Weldon Jones III. “These funds were paid by the declarant for years as a direct result of the sheer number of owners who were delinquent in their assessment payments, or simply not paying their assessments at all.”

Stephanie Roebuck and other owners said many of the homes are now rentals.

“If I had known that this was going to be a rental community in here, I would never have purchased,” she said. “That was not my intention at all.”

The HOA meeting next month will be virtual, and if homeowners have questions, they must submit those ahead of time. They told Channel 9 that they aren’t allowed to vote on the increases.

©2026 Cox Media Group