Inside country legend Alan Jackson's triumphant finale concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The time has come for country music superstar Alan Jackson to hang up his signature Stetson hat.

The genre traditionalist from Newnan, Georgia, whose career kicked off in the 1980s and exploded shortly thereafter in the oft-cited '90s country wave with heartfelt songs for the working man who'd rather be drinking, or fishing, or ideally both, has sold over 60 million records across his storied career. And on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, he brought his touring career to an end.

The event titled “Last Call: One More for the Road — The Finale" was a triumphant swan song for the performer, a celebration of his life and career with some help from the artists he directly inspired.

Nashville's all-stars came out in droves

It was a concert in two movements.

The first two hours were made up of a marathon run of Jackson covers from some of the biggest names in contemporary country. And each performer had a personal story to share. Carrie Underwood sang "Everything I Love" after revealing that Jackson was her first ever concert, in 1994 at the Tulsa State Fair. Thomas Rhett warmed up the crowd with "Small Town Southern Man," an appropriate choice for a singer currently living the song's lyrics — he's a father to four girls.

The Texas-born and bred Miranda Lambert performed "Dallas." Lainey Wilson got the crowd moving with "Tall, Tall Trees."

“It's almost impossible to pick a favorite Alan Jackson song ... but I had to try,” said Luke Combs before launching into “Hard Hat and a Hammer.”

Each performer played with Jackson's backing band, save for Eric Church, who opted to cover "Someday" with just his voice and an acoustic guitar.

It was an All-Star night for one of country music's most colossal voices. Other guest performers included Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Lee Ann Womack and a slew of super talented members of Jackson's own family: Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright.

Five years ago, the 67-year-old music giant Jackson shared that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which he was first diagnosed with a decade prior. He said it was a genetic condition, and its effects on his ability to walk and perform had become more noticeable. One dollar of every ticket sold on Saturday night the CMT Research Foundation, an organization that funds research to find a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

When it was time for Jackson to hit the stage after 9:35 p.m. — after a storm delay of about an hour — he was met with ear-piercing cheers. The singer appeared stiff as he walked to his microphone, but once he picked up his guitar for the opener “Gone Country,” he was immediately back in action with that smoky baritone and timeless songs, though strumming was kept to a minimum.

“It's overwhelming,” he addressed the crowd before assuring them he would not spend too much time on “that last show stuff … I'm not dead!”

A night to remember

The Country Music Hall of Famer ran through his best-known hits with real ferocity: “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” arrived quickly, as did “Livin' on Love,” “Summertime Blues" and the moody “Midnight in Montgomery,” as the music videos for each played on a giant screen behind them.

He made it a point to walk from side to side of the stage, greeting each section while championing his band and the power of “real country music.”

“If anyone has lived the American dream,” he said later, while seated on a stool, “It's me.”

Anecdotes flowed from there. He talked about writing "I'd Love You All Over Again" for his wife on their 10th wedding anniversary and how the radio from "Chasin' that Neon Rainbow" is currently in the Country Music Hall of Fame museum. And he mentioned that "Drive (For Daddy Gene" was written after his father died.

An hour into his set, Jackson teased the audience by saying he needed some help for the next song. Out emerged George Strait for their collaborations "Designated Drink" and "Murder on Music Row."

Then came an incredible run of hits: "Little Bitty," "Country Boy," "Good Time" and "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" among them, the latter written and recorded following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Blockbuster singles followed: "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Remember When," and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," the latter recording famously featuring the late "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett.

Fireworks were launched into the sky for “Chattahoochee.”

Alan Jackson's story continues

Just because this is the end of Jackson's touring career doesn't mean it is the end of his music career. On Thursday, two days before the final concert blowout, Jackson released a country cover of Orleans' “Still the One,” to celebrate his 50-year relationship with wife and high school sweetheart Denise Jackson. She was a cheerleader practicing a dance routine to the soft rock classic; he was instantly smitten.

For those who missed Jackson's final bow, the show will be released later in the year as an NBC concert special. But for those who were in the stadium — in the middle of a huge storm — it was an unrepeatable and unmistakable night.

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