Man charged with killing mother in Union County, shooting victim at SC trail, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 32-year-old Union County man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after police said he shot and killed his mother at a Waxhaw home, then shot someone at a trail access in South Carolina.

Slava Pak

Slava Pak faces the first-degree murder charge in Union County following the discovery of his mother, Larisa Pak, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds at a Waxhaw residence on Sunday. Slava Pak had surrendered to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department earlier that day, stating he committed a crime and is also a suspect in a separate attempted murder case in Chester County in the area of a Great Falls Nature Trail Access.

Authorities launched an investigation in Union County after deputies found Larisa Pak, identified as Slava Pak’s mother, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. This discovery at 9901 Mini Ranch Road, Waxhaw, occurred after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department alerted Union County deputies about Pak’s surrender.

Concurrently, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Slava Pak as a suspect in a separate shooting in which the victim survived.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Waxhaw residence at approximately 4:57 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check, which was initiated after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Pak’s confession.

Upon arrival, deputies observed an individual on the floor through a window after receiving no response at the door.

After entering the residence, deputies confirmed Laris Pak’s death at the scene. While Union County detectives were processing the scene, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office also requested a welfare check for Laris Pak, connecting her to their active investigation involving Slava Pak. In a separate incident that same day, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies had responded to a call for service around 3:24 p.m. near the Great Falls Nature Trail Access at 3160 Ridgeway Road in Chester County.

There, they located one shooting victim who was transported to the hospital for treatment. Chester County Sheriff’s Office investigators communicated with both the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding Pak. Chester County has obtained warrants for Slava Pak for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Union County murder is believed to have occurred before the crimes in Great Falls. Slava Pak was transported to the Union County Detention Center, where he is held without bond and remains in the custody of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

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