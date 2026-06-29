Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat to build through the holiday weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The heat slowly starts to build up today and then takes off as we head to the holiday weekend.
  • Highs in the lower 90s this afternoon will feel like the upper 90s with the heat index.
  • Storm chances are dropping off with the best chances confined to the mountains to the west.
  • Temps then soar into the upper 90s by midweek with heat index values above 100° through the weekend.
  • We are getting into dangerous heat by the Fourth as we challenge record highs around 100 (heat index could eclipse 105°!)
  • Some minor relief looks to get here by the end of the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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