FORECAST: Heat to build through the holiday weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The heat slowly starts to build up today and then takes off as we head to the holiday weekend.

Highs in the lower 90s this afternoon will feel like the upper 90s with the heat index.

Storm chances are dropping off with the best chances confined to the mountains to the west.

Temps then soar into the upper 90s by midweek with heat index values above 100° through the weekend.

We are getting into dangerous heat by the Fourth as we challenge record highs around 100 (heat index could eclipse 105°!)

Some minor relief looks to get here by the end of the weekend.

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