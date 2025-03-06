12 awesome activities to enjoy in Munich in summer

With a wealth of elegant historic buildings, vast green spaces, and a delicious food scene, you can't go wrong with a trip to Munich in summer. Soak up the city atmosphere in open squares like Marienplatz, home to some of Munich's most famous landmarks. Attend a festival and enjoy a season of live music and entertainment. There are plenty of places to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, too, like the stroll-worthy Nymphenburg Palace or the vast English Garden. Whatever your summer style, Lucy Walker, writing for GetYourGuide, shares a detailed list of activities to kick off planning your summer trip to Munich.

Munich's Best Summer Activities at a Glance

The best places to see summer gardens in Munich: Walk through the beautifully manicured Nymphenburg Palace or picnic in the sprawling English Garden.

Top things to do for kids and families visiting Munich in summer: Attend a fun fair or summer festival or see the home of FC Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Unique events in Munich in summer: Enjoy live music at the Theatron Music Summer, attend the summer festival in Olympic Park, or go wild at the Auer Dult fun fair.

1. Feel Like Royalty at Nymphenburg Palace

For a flavor of Baroque royal splendor, head to Nymphenburg Palace, the former summer residence of the Bavarian royal family. With lavishly decorated interiors, elegant exteriors, and a perfectly manicured garden, Nymphenburg Palace is the perfect place to explore Munich in summer.

Why do it in summer?

The warmer temperatures are great for exploring the vast grounds of Nymphenburg Palace Park, where you can take a gondola ride on the canal in summer.

Address and opening hours

Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany. Open daily, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

2. Picnic in the English Garden

An oasis of grassy green space, the English Garden (Englischer Garten) is one of the largest inner-city parks in the world. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy this peaceful sanctuary—with over 375 hectares of space, it's easy to find a bit of tranquility for yourself.

Why do it in summer?

Summer is perfect for enjoying Munich's outdoor activities in the English Garden—enjoy panoramic views from the Monopteros, watch surfers ride the Eisbach wave, or simply enjoy a relaxing picnic.

Address

Englischer Garten, Munich, Germany.

3. Soak up the Atmosphere at Marienplatz

The central plaza, Marienplatz, is home to some of Munich's most famous landmarks. Climb the clock tower of St Peter's Church for stunning views or admire the intricate architecture of the new and old town halls.

Why do it in summer?

In summer, the square comes alive. Watch the world go by with a drink in hand and soak up the atmosphere from one of the many outdoor bars and al fresco restaurants like the popular Andechser am Dom.

Address

Marienplatz, 80331 München, Germany.

4. Shop for Souvenirs at Viktualienmarkt

Viktualienmarkt is a foodie's paradise in the middle of the city. Initially a farmers' market, it has been held daily since 1807 and now has over 140 stalls selling traditional Bavarian delicacies, flowers, fruit, meat, cheese, and fish.

Why do it in summer?

Summer is the perfect time to visit Viktualienmarkt as a more extensive variety of stalls stay open later.

Address and opening hours

Viktualienmarkt 3, 80331 München, Germany. Open 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sundays.

5. Attend a Summer Festival

Summer is when some of Munich's best festivals take place. Dance the night away at an outdoor music concert like Theatron Music Summer, one of the best things to do in Munich in summer. Families will love the annual summer festival in Olympic Park and the Auer Dult fun fair.

Why do it in summer?

Summer is the perfect time to visit some of Munich's best annual festivals, which only take place in the summer months and offer rides, games, and live music.

6. Explore Olympiapark

Originally an Olympic stadium, Olympiapark is now a cultural and social hub and one of the best things to do indoors in Munich in summer. Explore the complex, use the swimming pool and ice skate rink, or attend a rock concert.

Why do it in summer?

The Olympiapark was initially constructed for the 1972 Summer Olympics, and there's no better time to explore it than during the summer season as seasonal events like the summer festival take place.

Address and opening hours

Spiridon-Louis-Ring 21, 80809 München, Germany. Open 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Tue-Sun, closed Mondays.

7. Find Hidden Gems in the Old Town

Discover the best spots in the city by walking around Munich. See iconic sights like the Rathaus-Glockenspiel, get local recommendations, and learn more about Munich's history and culture from the Medieval period to the present day.

Why do it in summer?

Take advantage of longer daylight and warmer temperatures to extend your sightseeing in Munich into the evening—stop by some of the 700 fountains dotted throughout the city, like The Stachus, which serve as cooling and refreshing havens.

8. Explore the Allianz Arena

Step into the boots of soccer legends at the Allianz Arena. Home to the internationally renowned club Bayern Munich, you can follow in the footsteps of some of the world's top athletes and immerse yourself in sporting history at the Bayern Museum.

Why do it in summer?

Cheer on the home team before they embark on a Summer Tour and watch a game in the stadium, or enjoy the extended visiting hours as gates open an hour earlier each day.

Address and opening hours

Werner-Heisenberg-Allee 25, 80939 München, Germany. Open daily 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. in winter, 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. in summer.

9. Hop From Pub to Club on a Bar Crawl

Grab your dancing shoes and discover the city's best bars and top clubs on a bar crawl around Munich. Step into a vibrant beer hall and try Münchner Hell (Munich lager) before heading to the city's most lively clubs.

Why do it in summer?

Warm summer evenings are perfect for one of the best things to do outdoors in Munich—relaxing in sun-soaked plazas and sipping spritzes.

10. Explore the Isar River From the Water

Bavaria's fourth largest river, the Isar River, splits Munich in two from north to south. Raft down the river, try stand-up paddleboarding, or enjoy a stroll along the riverbanks.

Why do it in summer?

Summer is perfect for enjoying Munich's water activities. The air is warmer, and you'll dry off quickly.

11. Learn More About WWII on a Day Trip

At Munich's WWII sites, you can see Munich as it was during the Third Reich. Visit locations associated with the Second World War, learn about this monumental time in history, and pay your respects to those who fell fighting for peace.

Why do it in summer?

Many WWII sites are outdoors, and avoiding turbulent weather leaves you free to focus on the importance and significance of your visit. June 6 is the anniversary of D-Day, an appropriate time for remembrance and contemplation.

12. Taste Local Cuisine

Eat your way through town and sample Munich's best food. Stop at some of the city's markets and savor the best food in Munich, like weisswurst, pretzels, and schweinshaxe.

Why do it in summer?

A long summer evening is the perfect time to enjoy a leisurely dinner of local dishes and Bavarian bites. Don't miss trying rote grütze ("red grits"), a compote made of summer berries, sugar, and cornstarch.

FAQs

What are the best summer activities in Munich?

Leave the hustle and bustle behind, admire the lavish Nymphenburg Palace, stroll through the beautiful gardens, and take a gondola ride on the canal. For something in the city center, kick back with a drink and soak up the atmosphere in Marienplatz, the city's central square. Or head out to cafes and markets to sample local cuisine before discovering Munich's best bars and clubs on a pub crawl.

Are there any summer events or festivals in Munich?

Enjoying live music at the Theatron Music Summer is one of the most fun things to do in Munich in summer. Families will love the summer festival in Olympic Park, which features rides, booths, and a beach bar fair.

What are some of the best day trips from Munich in summer?

Learn the significant history of Munich's role in WWII at sites associated with the war's events. For adrenaline junkies, boating on the Isra River is sure not to disappoint.

What can I do with kids in Munich in summer?

Relax in the English Garden, which has plenty of space for kids to run around and let off steam. Olympiapark has plenty to do and is also one of the best places to visit in Munich with kids. The Bayern Museum at the Allianz Arena will captivate any budding soccer stars.