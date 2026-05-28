Driver killed, another seriously injured in Albemarle crash

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Tiffany Mauldin, 34, of Stanly County, died Wednesday night in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 52 near the Northeast Connector, Albemarle police said.

The incident, which also left another driver with serious injuries, occurred at approximately 11 p.m.

Albemarle police are investigating the crash, which involved a vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 that reportedly crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mauldin was identified as the deceased driver of the northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or submit information through Stanly County Crime Stoppers at 704-982-0711.

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