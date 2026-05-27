CMPD, FBI operation impacts traffic in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A large police presence shut down Reagan Drive between Graham Street and Sugar Creek Road Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, local officers and the FBI are conducting federal court authorized law enforcement activity in the 4900 block of Reagan Drive.

The incident started around 8:30 a.m. and caused onlooker delays and backups on Interstate 85 North.

ALERT: There's a big police presence that has Reagan Dr. CLOSED between Graham St. and Sugar Creek Rd. This is causing onlooker delays on I-85 NB. Working to get more details now. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/APpV9QOO1Z — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 27, 2026

According to MEDIC, one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

CMPD is asking the public to avoid the area.

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Channel 9 is asking officials for more information about the operation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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