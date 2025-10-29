The 30 most popular homes for sale in Asheville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Asheville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 141 Louisiana Ave, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 917
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 651
- Price per square foot: $537.48
- See 141 Louisiana Ave, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#2. 35 Jefferson Dr, Asheville, NC 28801
- Views: 732
- List price: $999,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,603
- Price per square foot: $383.79
- See 35 Jefferson Dr, Asheville, NC 28801 on Redfin.com
#3. 87 Atkins Loop, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745
- Views: 721
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 87 Atkins Loop, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745 on Redfin.com
#4. 34 Leisure Ln, Weaverville, NC 28787
- Views: 604
- List price: $349,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,170
- Price per square foot: $298.72
- See 34 Leisure Ln, Weaverville, NC 28787 on Redfin.com
#5. 408 Whispering Winds Rd, Waynesville, NC 28786
- Views: 572
- List price: $349,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,160
- Price per square foot: $301.29
- See 408 Whispering Winds Rd, Waynesville, NC 28786 on Redfin.com
#6. 365 Old Haw Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28805
- Views: 568
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,576
- Price per square foot: $237.94
- See 365 Old Haw Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 on Redfin.com
#7. 22 Governors View Rd, Asheville, NC 28805
- Views: 560
- List price: $1,100,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,266
- Price per square foot: $336.80
- See 22 Governors View Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 on Redfin.com
#8. 8 Indian Ridge Rd, Asheville, NC 28803
- Views: 540
- List price: $749,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,648
- Price per square foot: $283.19
- See 8 Indian Ridge Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com
#9. 42 Salola St, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 527
- List price: $735,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,930
- Price per square foot: $380.83
- See 42 Salola St, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#10. 60 Cedar Hill Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 521
- List price: $599,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,999
- Price per square foot: $299.65
- See 60 Cedar Hill Rd, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#11. 60 Dorchester Ave, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 493
- List price: $799,995
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,774
- Price per square foot: $450.96
- See 60 Dorchester Ave, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#12. 25 Normandy Rd, Asheville, NC 28803
- Views: 486
- List price: $769,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,673
- Price per square foot: $459.65
- See 25 Normandy Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com
#13. 31 Oakwood St, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 485
- List price: $745,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,231
- Price per square foot: $333.93
- See 31 Oakwood St, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#14. 3204 Hickory Hill Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Views: 479
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,016
- Price per square foot: $210.81
- See 3204 Hickory Hill Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792 on Redfin.com
#15. 85 Tremont St, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 474
- List price: $790,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,003
- Price per square foot: $394.41
- See 85 Tremont St, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#16. 33 Wenlock Way, Waynesville, NC 28785
- Views: 474
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 33 Wenlock Way, Waynesville, NC 28785 on Redfin.com
#17. 280 Panhandle Rd, Marshall, NC 28753
- Views: 472
- List price: $269,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 855
- Price per square foot: $314.62
- See 280 Panhandle Rd, Marshall, NC 28753 on Redfin.com
#18. 110 Stonecrest Dr, Asheville, NC 28803
- Views: 462
- List price: $600,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,338
- Price per square foot: $179.75
- See 110 Stonecrest Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com
#19. 9 Sandon Cir, Asheville, NC 28804
- Views: 456
- List price: $939,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,642
- Price per square foot: $355.41
- See 9 Sandon Cir, Asheville, NC 28804 on Redfin.com
#20. 86 Distant View Dr, Asheville, NC 28803
- Views: 447
- List price: $885,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,997
- Price per square foot: $221.42
- See 86 Distant View Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 on Redfin.com
#21. 356 Joe Payne Rd, Marshall, NC 28753
- Views: 444
- List price: $799,000
- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,356
- Price per square foot: $238.08
- See 356 Joe Payne Rd, Marshall, NC 28753 on Redfin.com
#22. 14 Mineral Springs Rd, Asheville, NC 28805
- Views: 441
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,519
- Price per square foot: $319.29
- See 14 Mineral Springs Rd, Asheville, NC 28805 on Redfin.com
#23. 23 Laurel Loop, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 438
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,142
- Price per square foot: $415.94
- See 23 Laurel Loop, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#24. 128 Leisure Mountain Rd, Asheville, NC 28804
- Views: 431
- List price: $1,400,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,239
- Price per square foot: $432.23
- See 128 Leisure Mountain Rd, Asheville, NC 28804 on Redfin.com
#25. 3 Valley Ln, Asheville, NC 28804
- Views: 423
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,443
- Price per square foot: $381.15
- See 3 Valley Ln, Asheville, NC 28804 on Redfin.com
#26. 197 Brucemont Cir, Asheville, NC 28806
- Views: 422
- List price: $589,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,484
- Price per square foot: $397.24
- See 197 Brucemont Cir, Asheville, NC 28806 on Redfin.com
#27. 22 Mulberry St, Unit 17 And 19 Asheville, NC 28804
- Views: 420
- List price: $395,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $228.59
- See 22 Mulberry St, Unit 17 And 19 Asheville, NC 28804 on Redfin.com
#28. 4 Tremorra Trl, # 17 Leicester, NC 28748
- Views: 417
- List price: $745,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,044
- Price per square foot: $364.48
- See 4 Tremorra Trl, # 17 Leicester, NC 28748 on Redfin.com
#29. 126 College Cir, Swannanoa, NC 28778
- Views: 417
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 126 College Cir, Swannanoa, NC 28778 on Redfin.com
#30. 176 Clear Creekside Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Views: 412
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,641
- Price per square foot: $167.58
- See 176 Clear Creekside Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.