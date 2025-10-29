The 30 most popular homes for sale in Asheville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Asheville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 141 Louisiana Ave, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 917

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 651

- Price per square foot: $537.48

#2. 35 Jefferson Dr, Asheville, NC 28801

- Views: 732

- List price: $999,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,603

- Price per square foot: $383.79

#3. 87 Atkins Loop, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745

- Views: 721

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#4. 34 Leisure Ln, Weaverville, NC 28787

- Views: 604

- List price: $349,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,170

- Price per square foot: $298.72

#5. 408 Whispering Winds Rd, Waynesville, NC 28786

- Views: 572

- List price: $349,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,160

- Price per square foot: $301.29

#6. 365 Old Haw Creek Rd, Asheville, NC 28805

- Views: 568

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,576

- Price per square foot: $237.94

#7. 22 Governors View Rd, Asheville, NC 28805

- Views: 560

- List price: $1,100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,266

- Price per square foot: $336.80

#8. 8 Indian Ridge Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Views: 540

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,648

- Price per square foot: $283.19

#9. 42 Salola St, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 527

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,930

- Price per square foot: $380.83

#10. 60 Cedar Hill Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 521

- List price: $599,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,999

- Price per square foot: $299.65

#11. 60 Dorchester Ave, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 493

- List price: $799,995

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,774

- Price per square foot: $450.96

#12. 25 Normandy Rd, Asheville, NC 28803

- Views: 486

- List price: $769,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,673

- Price per square foot: $459.65

#13. 31 Oakwood St, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 485

- List price: $745,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,231

- Price per square foot: $333.93

#14. 3204 Hickory Hill Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28792

- Views: 479

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,016

- Price per square foot: $210.81

#15. 85 Tremont St, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 474

- List price: $790,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,003

- Price per square foot: $394.41

#16. 33 Wenlock Way, Waynesville, NC 28785

- Views: 474

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#17. 280 Panhandle Rd, Marshall, NC 28753

- Views: 472

- List price: $269,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 855

- Price per square foot: $314.62

#18. 110 Stonecrest Dr, Asheville, NC 28803

- Views: 462

- List price: $600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,338

- Price per square foot: $179.75

#19. 9 Sandon Cir, Asheville, NC 28804

- Views: 456

- List price: $939,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,642

- Price per square foot: $355.41

#20. 86 Distant View Dr, Asheville, NC 28803

- Views: 447

- List price: $885,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,997

- Price per square foot: $221.42

#21. 356 Joe Payne Rd, Marshall, NC 28753

- Views: 444

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,356

- Price per square foot: $238.08

#22. 14 Mineral Springs Rd, Asheville, NC 28805

- Views: 441

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 1,519

- Price per square foot: $319.29

#23. 23 Laurel Loop, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 438

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,142

- Price per square foot: $415.94

#24. 128 Leisure Mountain Rd, Asheville, NC 28804

- Views: 431

- List price: $1,400,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,239

- Price per square foot: $432.23

#25. 3 Valley Ln, Asheville, NC 28804

- Views: 423

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,443

- Price per square foot: $381.15

#26. 197 Brucemont Cir, Asheville, NC 28806

- Views: 422

- List price: $589,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,484

- Price per square foot: $397.24

#27. 22 Mulberry St, Unit 17 And 19 Asheville, NC 28804

- Views: 420

- List price: $395,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $228.59

#28. 4 Tremorra Trl, # 17 Leicester, NC 28748

- Views: 417

- List price: $745,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,044

- Price per square foot: $364.48

#29. 126 College Cir, Swannanoa, NC 28778

- Views: 417

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#30. 176 Clear Creekside Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

- Views: 412

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,641

- Price per square foot: $167.58

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.