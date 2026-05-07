Overturned tractor-trailer crash disrupts interstate traffic in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A portion of a busy Salisbury roadway was shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned in a crash and lost its contents.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 85 South between Andrews Street and East Innes Street.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours as a result. As of 5:20 a.m., the left lane had reopened.

UPDATE: The left lane is temporarily getting by now on I-85 SB between Andrews St. and E. Innes St after a tractor trailer overturned earlier this morning in #SalisburyNC #RowanCo #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/RBHossf84C — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 7, 2026

Debris and packages remain scattered across the road, and officials will be working to clean up the crash throughout the morning.

Video from the scene indicates a second passenger vehicle was also involved.

Officials are asking drivers to be mindful of any traffic changes due to clean-up efforts and avoid the area if possible.

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Channel 9 is asking North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information about the cause of the crash and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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