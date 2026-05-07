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Overturned tractor-trailer crash disrupts interstate traffic in Salisbury

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SALISBURY, N.C. — A portion of a busy Salisbury roadway was shut down Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned in a crash and lost its contents.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 85 South between Andrews Street and East Innes Street.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours as a result. As of 5:20 a.m., the left lane had reopened.

Debris and packages remain scattered across the road, and officials will be working to clean up the crash throughout the morning.

Video from the scene indicates a second passenger vehicle was also involved.

Officials are asking drivers to be mindful of any traffic changes due to clean-up efforts and avoid the area if possible.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

Channel 9 is asking North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information about the cause of the crash and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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