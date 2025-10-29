The 30 most popular homes for sale in Burlington, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Burlington, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 2037 Gurney Ct, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 434

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,775

- Price per square foot: $152.32

- See 2037 Gurney Ct, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#2. 517 Jones St, Burlington, NC 27217

- Views: 414

- List price: $107,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,354

- Price per square foot: $79.39

- See 517 Jones St, Burlington, NC 27217 on Redfin.com

#3. 1679 Us Highway, 70 Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 320

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $138.89

- See 1679 Us Highway, 70 Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#4. 2005 Rendall St, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 305

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,520

- Price per square foot: $180.92

- See 2005 Rendall St, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#5. 720 Audrey Ln, Burlington, NC 27217

- Views: 296

- List price: $282,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,530

- Price per square foot: $184.64

- See 720 Audrey Ln, Burlington, NC 27217 on Redfin.com

#6. 118 Tarleton Ave, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 295

- List price: $295,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,839

- Price per square foot: $160.41

- See 118 Tarleton Ave, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#7. 2170 Farrell Rd, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 286

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,356

- Price per square foot: $250.74

- See 2170 Farrell Rd, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#8. 1627 Old Arbor Way, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 280

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,662

- Price per square foot: $178.44

- See 1627 Old Arbor Way, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#9. 4825 Mineral Springs Rd, Graham, NC 27253

- Views: 275

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,830

- Price per square foot: $245.90

- See 4825 Mineral Springs Rd, Graham, NC 27253 on Redfin.com

#10. 2517 Watt Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 269

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570

- Price per square foot: $178.28

- See 2517 Watt Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#11. 605 Sania Ct, Graham, NC 27253

- Views: 253

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $242.31

- See 605 Sania Ct, Graham, NC 27253 on Redfin.com

#12. 616 W Willowbrook Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 246

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,725

- Price per square foot: $179.71

- See 616 W Willowbrook Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#13. 720 Roxboro St, Haw River, NC 27258

- Views: 237

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,414

- Price per square foot: $155.34

- See 720 Roxboro St, Haw River, NC 27258 on Redfin.com

#14. 300 Manning Way, Elon, NC 27244

- Views: 235

- List price: $244,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,032

- Price per square foot: $237.31

- See 300 Manning Way, Elon, NC 27244 on Redfin.com

#15. 2323 Pineview Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 234

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,487

- Price per square foot: $121.88

- See 2323 Pineview Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#16. 2625 Churchill Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 224

- List price: $429,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,154

- Price per square foot: $199.58

- See 2625 Churchill Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#17. 106 Circle Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 224

- List price: $425,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,197

- Price per square foot: $193.45

- See 106 Circle Dr, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#18. 753 Gibson Rd, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 223

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,160

- Price per square foot: $162.97

- See 753 Gibson Rd, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#19. 516 Wentworth Dr, Graham, NC 27253

- Views: 216

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,770

- Price per square foot: $146.89

- See 516 Wentworth Dr, Graham, NC 27253 on Redfin.com

#20. 1926 Downing Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 214

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,287

- Price per square foot: $113.47

- See 1926 Downing Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#21. 1510 W Davis St, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 213

- List price: $230,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,079

- Price per square foot: $213.16

- See 1510 W Davis St, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#22. 623 Oakgrove Dr, Graham, NC 27253

- Views: 209

- List price: $308,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,781

- Price per square foot: $172.94

- See 623 Oakgrove Dr, Graham, NC 27253 on Redfin.com

#23. 817 Williams St, Burlington, NC 27217

- Views: 195

- List price: $129,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 606

- Price per square foot: $212.87

- See 817 Williams St, Burlington, NC 27217 on Redfin.com

#24. 1122 Birkdale Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 195

- List price: $389,999

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,076

- Price per square foot: $126.79

- See 1122 Birkdale Dr, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#25. 3012 Mebane St, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 188

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,200

- Price per square foot: $204.17

- See 3012 Mebane St, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#26. 4172 Copeland Ter, Graham, NC 27253

- Views: 188

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,956

- Price per square foot: $178.89

- See 4172 Copeland Ter, Graham, NC 27253 on Redfin.com

#27. 2928 Blanche Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 183

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,522

- Price per square foot: $197.11

- See 2928 Blanche Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#28. 2272 May Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Views: 183

- List price: $310,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570

- Price per square foot: $197.45

- See 2272 May Dr, Burlington, NC 27215 on Redfin.com

#29. 107 Campaign Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 183

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,998

- Price per square foot: $175.18

- See 107 Campaign Dr, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

#30. 456 Stonewall Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

- Views: 183

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,061

- Price per square foot: $163.31

- See 456 Stonewall Dr, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.