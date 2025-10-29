The 30 most popular homes for sale in Burlington, North Carolina

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Burlington, North Carolina metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 2037 Gurney Ct, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 434
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,775
- Price per square foot: $152.32
#2. 517 Jones St, Burlington, NC 27217
- Views: 414
- List price: $107,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,354
- Price per square foot: $79.39
#3. 1679 Us Highway, 70 Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 320
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $138.89
#4. 2005 Rendall St, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 305
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,520
- Price per square foot: $180.92
#5. 720 Audrey Ln, Burlington, NC 27217
- Views: 296
- List price: $282,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,530
- Price per square foot: $184.64
#6. 118 Tarleton Ave, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 295
- List price: $295,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,839
- Price per square foot: $160.41
#7. 2170 Farrell Rd, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 286
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,356
- Price per square foot: $250.74
#8. 1627 Old Arbor Way, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 280
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,662
- Price per square foot: $178.44
#9. 4825 Mineral Springs Rd, Graham, NC 27253
- Views: 275
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,830
- Price per square foot: $245.90
#10. 2517 Watt Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 269
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570
- Price per square foot: $178.28
#11. 605 Sania Ct, Graham, NC 27253
- Views: 253
- List price: $315,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $242.31
#12. 616 W Willowbrook Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 246
- List price: $310,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,725
- Price per square foot: $179.71
#13. 720 Roxboro St, Haw River, NC 27258
- Views: 237
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,414
- Price per square foot: $155.34
#14. 300 Manning Way, Elon, NC 27244
- Views: 235
- List price: $244,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,032
- Price per square foot: $237.31
#15. 2323 Pineview Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 234
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,487
- Price per square foot: $121.88
#16. 2625 Churchill Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 224
- List price: $429,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,154
- Price per square foot: $199.58
#17. 106 Circle Dr, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 224
- List price: $425,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,197
- Price per square foot: $193.45
#18. 753 Gibson Rd, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 223
- List price: $515,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,160
- Price per square foot: $162.97
#19. 516 Wentworth Dr, Graham, NC 27253
- Views: 216
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,770
- Price per square foot: $146.89
#20. 1926 Downing Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 214
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 5,287
- Price per square foot: $113.47
#21. 1510 W Davis St, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 213
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,079
- Price per square foot: $213.16
#22. 623 Oakgrove Dr, Graham, NC 27253
- Views: 209
- List price: $308,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,781
- Price per square foot: $172.94
#23. 817 Williams St, Burlington, NC 27217
- Views: 195
- List price: $129,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 606
- Price per square foot: $212.87
#24. 1122 Birkdale Dr, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 195
- List price: $389,999
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,076
- Price per square foot: $126.79
#25. 3012 Mebane St, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 188
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,200
- Price per square foot: $204.17
#26. 4172 Copeland Ter, Graham, NC 27253
- Views: 188
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,956
- Price per square foot: $178.89
#27. 2928 Blanche Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 183
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,522
- Price per square foot: $197.11
#28. 2272 May Dr, Burlington, NC 27215
- Views: 183
- List price: $310,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,570
- Price per square foot: $197.45
#29. 107 Campaign Dr, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 183
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,998
- Price per square foot: $175.18
#30. 456 Stonewall Dr, Mebane, NC 27302
- Views: 183
- List price: $499,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,061
- Price per square foot: $163.31
