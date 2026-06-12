CMS takes precautions for Class of 2026 graduation amid heat advisory

CHARLOTTE — The Class of 2026 at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will walk the stage for graduation at the Truliant Amphitheater Friday, but with heat advisories in effect across the area, officials are taking extra precautions to keep graduates and families safe during the ceremonies.

CMS says fans will be placed on the stage, both sides of the covered seating and under tents for students.

While families are not permitted to bring their own water, complimentary water and refilling stations will be available at the venue.

Medical teams will also be on site to help those in need.

For people who need assistance walking to their seats, golf carts will be available to transport attendees.

CMS reminds families that the amphitheater offers 7,000 seats under the pavilion for overhead cover.

To stay cool and safe, CMS encourages attendees to:

Drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine and sugary drinks.

Wear lightweight, breathable clothing. Graduates are encouraged to wear light layers under their gowns, while guests are advised to bring hats or umbrellas for sun protection.

Apply sunscreen and wear sunglasses.

Personal fans, misting fans and cooling towels will be allowed.

Graduations started at 8 a.m.

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