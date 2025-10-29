The 30 most popular homes for sale in New Bern

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the New Bern metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 814 C St, Bridgeton, NC 28519
- Views: 306
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,370
- Price per square foot: $145.26
#2. 812 Pelican Dr, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 293
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,776
- Price per square foot: $143.58
#3. 105 Serenity Ct, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 288
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,103
- Price per square foot: $161.67
#4. 212 Seven Seas Dr, Havelock, NC 28532
- Views: 285
- List price: $369,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $205.00
#5. 506 King Neck Rd, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 278
- List price: $87,500
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 864
- Price per square foot: $101.27
#6. 125 Neeley Ln, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 278
- List price: $344,990
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,050
- Price per square foot: $168.29
#7. 1810 Wilmington St, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 271
- List price: $150,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,082
- Price per square foot: $138.63
#8. 305 Madam Moores Ln, New Bern, NC 28562
- Views: 263
- List price: $347,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,936
- Price per square foot: $179.49
#9. 64 Leeward Ln, Oriental, NC 28571
- Views: 254
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,611
- Price per square foot: $266.18
#10. 254 Sellhorn Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562
- Views: 248
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,142
- Price per square foot: $158.68
#11. 7208 Brigantine Blvd, Oriental, NC 28571
- Views: 242
- List price: $410,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,006
- Price per square foot: $204.39
#12. 3449 Belmont Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562
- Views: 234
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,327
- Price per square foot: $211.00
#13. 514 C St, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 231
- List price: $305,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,954
- Price per square foot: $156.09
#14. 9413, Nc-304 Mesic, NC 28515
- Views: 223
- List price: $184,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,200
- Price per square foot: $84.05
#15. 110 Joan Ct, New Bern, NC 28562
- Views: 219
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,250
- Price per square foot: $78.46
#16. 904 Lanyard Ln, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 217
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,171
- Price per square foot: $234.84
#17. 1565 Belangia Rd, Havelock, NC 28532
- Views: 217
- List price: $396,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,517
- Price per square foot: $261.63
#18. 120 Nyon Rd, New Bern, NC 28562
- Views: 215
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,254
- Price per square foot: $210.74
#19. 138 N Dawn St, Merritt, NC 28556
- Views: 210
- List price: $365,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $253.47
#20. 292 Mccotter Blvd, Havelock, NC 28532
- Views: 204
- List price: $290,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,788
- Price per square foot: $162.19
#21. 4449 Kershaw Rd, Oriental, NC 28571
- Views: 204
- List price: $440,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,217
- Price per square foot: $198.47
#22. 443 Gatewood Dr, New Bern, NC 28562
- Views: 204
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,107
- Price per square foot: $185.07
#23. 462 Greentown Rd, Trenton, NC 28585
- Views: 201
- List price: $83,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $25.94
#24. 754 Hardison Dr, Minnesott Beach, NC 28510
- Views: 197
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,257
- Price per square foot: $254.76
#25. 302 Breckenridge Ln, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 197
- List price: $580,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,219
- Price per square foot: $180.18
#26. 1005 Coral Reef Dr, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 186
- List price: $359,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,061
- Price per square foot: $174.19
#27. 20 Bay Point Rd, Merritt, NC 28556
- Views: 185
- List price: $595,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,399
- Price per square foot: $248.02
#28. 511 New St, Oriental, NC 28571
- Views: 183
- List price: $405,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,588
- Price per square foot: $255.04
#29. 4204 Old Cherry Point Rd, New Bern, NC 28560
- Views: 182
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,472
- Price per square foot: $131.47
#30. 865 Winchester Way, Merritt, NC 28556
- Views: 177
- List price: $697,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,379
- Price per square foot: $505.44
