1 killed after truck drives over oncoming car in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash is under investigation after one person was killed Monday morning in Cleveland County.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene on Clineland Road, which is just outside of Cherryville, and found a pickup truck that was on top of a passenger car.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon talked to witnesses at the scene who said the pickup truck tried to pass over a double yellow line when the truck hit the car. The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was spotted at the scene investigating the crash, and we’re still waiting on more details to be confirmed.

Firefighters at the scene said all of the people inside the car were adults. One person in the car died, and two more victims were rushed to the hospital. The victims haven’t been identified yet.

We’re working on getting more information on potential criminal charges and the identity of the driver in the pickup truck. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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