The 30 most popular homes for sale in Raleigh

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Raleigh metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 2128 Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607
- Views: 1,740
- List price: $5,800,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 6,316
- Price per square foot: $918.30
#2. 217 New Londondale Dr, Cary, NC 27513
- Views: 1,466
- List price: $1,275,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,403
- Price per square foot: $374.67
#3. 5009 Wood Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC 27613
- Views: 1,412
- List price: $864,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,842
- Price per square foot: $224.88
#4. 401 E Second St, Kenly, NC 27542
- Views: 1,311
- List price: $269,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,172
- Price per square foot: $123.85
#5. 208 E Jules Verne Way, Cary, NC 27511
- Views: 1,269
- List price: $1,398,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,455
- Price per square foot: $313.80
#6. 1329 Wynncrest Ct, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Views: 1,213
- List price: $895,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,895
- Price per square foot: $229.78
#7. 1416 Sandybrook Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Views: 1,191
- List price: $939,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,402
- Price per square foot: $276.01
#8. 302 Parkbranch Ln, Cary, NC 27519
- Views: 1,163
- List price: $785,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,826
- Price per square foot: $277.78
#9. 4305 Windsor Pl, Raleigh, NC 27609
- Views: 1,155
- List price: $4,999,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 6,908
- Price per square foot: $723.78
#10. 3533 Sienna Hill Pl, Cary, NC 27519
- Views: 1,112
- List price: $1,299,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,158
- Price per square foot: $251.84
#11. 5340 Serene Forest Dr, Apex, NC 27539
- Views: 1,104
- List price: $695,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,034
- Price per square foot: $229.07
#12. 1007 Castalia Dr, Cary, NC 27513
- Views: 1,076
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,776
- Price per square foot: $253.38
#13. 4220 Bay Laurel Ct, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Views: 1,075
- List price: $494,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,295
- Price per square foot: $215.64
#14. 1404 Rock Creek Ln, Cary, NC 27511
- Views: 1,072
- List price: $680,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,021
- Price per square foot: $225.09
#15. 203 Belrose Dr, Cary, NC 27513
- Views: 1,059
- List price: $1,150,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $310.81
#16. 2581 Vining Branch Way, Apex, NC 27523
- Views: 1,020
- List price: $824,999
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,820
- Price per square foot: $292.55
#17. 104 Catherwood Pl, Cary, NC 27518
- Views: 1,013
- List price: $449,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,961
- Price per square foot: $229.47
#18. 4117 Balsam Dr, Raleigh, NC 27612
- Views: 1,009
- List price: $1,400,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,193
- Price per square foot: $269.59
#19. 10029 Old Warden Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615
- Views: 993
- List price: $749,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,916
- Price per square foot: $256.86
#20. 1710 Burnley Dr, Cary, NC 27511
- Views: 958
- List price: $850,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,323
- Price per square foot: $255.79
#21. 7100 Hasentree Club Dr, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Views: 953
- List price: $1,225,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,764
- Price per square foot: $257.14
#22. 4036 Ridgebrook Bluffs Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603
- Views: 928
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,860
- Price per square foot: $227.27
#23. 1005 Berwyn Way, Raleigh, NC 27615
- Views: 919
- List price: $750,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,833
- Price per square foot: $264.74
#24. 524 Findhorn Ln, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- Views: 912
- List price: $480,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,160
- Price per square foot: $151.90
#25. 7724 Roberts Rd, Apex, NC 27523
- Views: 905
- List price: $1,849,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,569
- Price per square foot: $404.68
#26. 512 Spring Flower Ct, Cary, NC 27511
- Views: 902
- List price: $830,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,682
- Price per square foot: $225.42
#27. 2427 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608
- Views: 892
- List price: $1,495,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,222
- Price per square foot: $464.00
#28. 207 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27513
- Views: 887
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,637
- Price per square foot: $213.81
#29. 924 Tower St, Raleigh, NC 27607
- Views: 866
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,068
- Price per square foot: $172.07
#30. 4013 Gumleaf Dr, Apex, NC 27539
- Views: 849
- List price: $775,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,857
- Price per square foot: $271.26
