The 30 most popular homes for sale in Winston-Salem

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Winston-Salem metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 708 Manly St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

- Views: 718

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,719

- Price per square foot: $182.05

#2. 1100 Kingswood Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 710

- List price: $434,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,706

- Price per square foot: $160.57

#3. 1010 High Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 682

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,914

- Price per square foot: $146.29

#4. 1078 Nc Highway, 66 S Westfield, NC 27053

- Views: 630

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,935

- Price per square foot: $155.04

#5. 4410 Winnabow Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

- Views: 611

- List price: $265,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844

- Price per square foot: $143.71

#6. 4601 Oak Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

- Views: 608

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,917

- Price per square foot: $85.70

#7. 5065 Oak Garden Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 535

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,070

- Price per square foot: $137.68

#8. 4 Elliott Dr, Thomasville, NC 27360

- Views: 519

- List price: $160,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,164

- Price per square foot: $137.46

#9. 1147 Strathmore Cir, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

- Views: 518

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,236

- Price per square foot: $147.54

#10. 631 Summit St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

- Views: 514

- List price: $495,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,142

- Price per square foot: $231.09

#11. 1102 Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103

- Views: 513

- List price: $569,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,674

- Price per square foot: $213.13

#12. 210 Oakwood Dr, Thomasville, NC 27360

- Views: 506

- List price: $329,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,352

- Price per square foot: $139.88

#13. 3643 Bates Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

- Views: 503

- List price: $186,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,010

- Price per square foot: $184.16

#14. 218 Westwood Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 483

- List price: $236,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,608

- Price per square foot: $147.08

#15. 31 Conrad St, Lexington, NC 27295

- Views: 474

- List price: $110,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 985

- Price per square foot: $111.68

#16. 335 Fairfax Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

- Views: 459

- List price: $1,150,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,400

- Price per square foot: $338.24

#17. 5287 Shaddowfax Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 447

- List price: $305,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,515

- Price per square foot: $201.32

#18. 148 Garland St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127

- Views: 443

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,161

- Price per square foot: $206.63

#19. 4436 Lochurst Dr, Pfafftown, NC 27040

- Views: 437

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,668

- Price per square foot: $149.95

#20. 106 N Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

- Views: 420

- List price: $359,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,890

- Price per square foot: $190.42

#21. 1525 Fred Chapel Ln, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 415

- List price: $500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,834

- Price per square foot: $176.43

#22. 157 West End Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

- Views: 413

- List price: $665,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,229

- Price per square foot: $298.34

#23. 5305 Belews Creek Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051

- Views: 413

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,246

- Price per square foot: $118.61

#24. 3351 Kirklees Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

- Views: 412

- List price: $429,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,682

- Price per square foot: $159.96

#25. 420 Sunset Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Views: 411

- List price: $280,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,166

- Price per square foot: $240.14

#26. 400 Torey Pines Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

- Views: 409

- List price: $319,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,012

- Price per square foot: $158.80

#27. 4129 Salem Springs Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

- Views: 407

- List price: $229,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,508

- Price per square foot: $152.52

#28. 924 Ashley Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27104

- Views: 404

- List price: $739,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,662

- Price per square foot: $201.80

#29. 6277 Brentwood Park Ct, Rural Hall, NC 27045

- Views: 403

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,728

- Price per square foot: $161.98

#30. 1943 Old Hollow Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051

- Views: 402

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,158

- Price per square foot: $101.95

