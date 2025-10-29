The 30 most popular homes for sale in Winston-Salem

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Winston-Salem metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 708 Manly St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- Views: 718
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,719
- Price per square foot: $182.05
#2. 1100 Kingswood Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 710
- List price: $434,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,706
- Price per square foot: $160.57
#3. 1010 High Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 682
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,914
- Price per square foot: $146.29
#4. 1078 Nc Highway, 66 S Westfield, NC 27053
- Views: 630
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,935
- Price per square foot: $155.04
#5. 4410 Winnabow Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- Views: 611
- List price: $265,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,844
- Price per square foot: $143.71
#6. 4601 Oak Ridge Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- Views: 608
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,917
- Price per square foot: $85.70
#7. 5065 Oak Garden Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 535
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,070
- Price per square foot: $137.68
#8. 4 Elliott Dr, Thomasville, NC 27360
- Views: 519
- List price: $160,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,164
- Price per square foot: $137.46
#9. 1147 Strathmore Cir, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
- Views: 518
- List price: $625,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,236
- Price per square foot: $147.54
#10. 631 Summit St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- Views: 514
- List price: $495,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,142
- Price per square foot: $231.09
#11. 1102 Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103
- Views: 513
- List price: $569,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,674
- Price per square foot: $213.13
#12. 210 Oakwood Dr, Thomasville, NC 27360
- Views: 506
- List price: $329,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,352
- Price per square foot: $139.88
#13. 3643 Bates Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- Views: 503
- List price: $186,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,010
- Price per square foot: $184.16
#14. 218 Westwood Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 483
- List price: $236,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,608
- Price per square foot: $147.08
#15. 31 Conrad St, Lexington, NC 27295
- Views: 474
- List price: $110,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 985
- Price per square foot: $111.68
#16. 335 Fairfax Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
- Views: 459
- List price: $1,150,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,400
- Price per square foot: $338.24
#17. 5287 Shaddowfax Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 447
- List price: $305,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,515
- Price per square foot: $201.32
#18. 148 Garland St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
- Views: 443
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,161
- Price per square foot: $206.63
#19. 4436 Lochurst Dr, Pfafftown, NC 27040
- Views: 437
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,668
- Price per square foot: $149.95
#20. 106 N Hawthorne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
- Views: 420
- List price: $359,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,890
- Price per square foot: $190.42
#21. 1525 Fred Chapel Ln, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 415
- List price: $500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,834
- Price per square foot: $176.43
#22. 157 West End Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
- Views: 413
- List price: $665,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,229
- Price per square foot: $298.34
#23. 5305 Belews Creek Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051
- Views: 413
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,246
- Price per square foot: $118.61
#24. 3351 Kirklees Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
- Views: 412
- List price: $429,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,682
- Price per square foot: $159.96
#25. 420 Sunset Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Views: 411
- List price: $280,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,166
- Price per square foot: $240.14
#26. 400 Torey Pines Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
- Views: 409
- List price: $319,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,012
- Price per square foot: $158.80
#27. 4129 Salem Springs Ct, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
- Views: 407
- List price: $229,999
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,508
- Price per square foot: $152.52
#28. 924 Ashley Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
- Views: 404
- List price: $739,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,662
- Price per square foot: $201.80
#29. 6277 Brentwood Park Ct, Rural Hall, NC 27045
- Views: 403
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $161.98
#30. 1943 Old Hollow Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051
- Views: 402
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,158
- Price per square foot: $101.95
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.