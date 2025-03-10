Asheville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Asheville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 69 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 35 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 49 °F, low of 38 °F (83% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Light breeze (4 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
afoto6267 // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 67 °F, low of 35 °F (37% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
Matusciac Alexandru // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 69 °F, low of 40 °F (33% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 66 °F, low of 46 °F (39% humidity)
- Overcast with a 90% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
Andrew Lever // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 61 °F, low of 47 °F (76% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM
- Full moon
Hellame // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 60 °F, low of 55 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM
supergenijalac // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 65 °F, low of 46 °F (40% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (37 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM