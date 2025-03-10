Asheville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Asheville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 69 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 35 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 5 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 49 °F, low of 38 °F (83% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Light breeze (4 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 67 °F, low of 35 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 69 °F, low of 40 °F (33% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 66 °F, low of 46 °F (39% humidity)

- Overcast with a 90% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 61 °F, low of 47 °F (76% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:42 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 60 °F, low of 55 °F (95% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:40 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 65 °F, low of 46 °F (40% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (37 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:38 PM