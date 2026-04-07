Tanker explodes at Mooresville beverage plant

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials are responding to a tanker explosion outside Carolina Beverage Group in Mooresville.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday just outside the plant.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the cause of the explosion and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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