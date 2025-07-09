Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Mint Hill

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 26,954

#24. Wesley Chapel

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 8,923

#23. Pineville

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 10,780

#22. McAdenville

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 1,139

#21. Cramerton

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 5,376

#20. India Hook

- Niche grade: A-

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 3,794

#19. Belmont

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 15,140

#18. Lake Wylie

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 15,177

#17. Newport

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B

- Population: 4,142

#16. Charlotte

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 886,283

#15. Indian Trail

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 41,146

#14. Concord

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 106,518

#13. Mooresville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 51,447

#12. Riverview

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 2,215

#11. Stallings

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 16,495

#10. Waxhaw

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 21,565

#9. Matthews

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: A-

- Population: 29,959

#8. Huntersville

- Niche grade: A

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 62,458

#7. Cornelius

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 32,009

#6. Harrisburg

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 19,203

#5. Fort Mill

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 28,281

#4. Marvin

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,542

#3. Weddington

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,468

#2. Davidson

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 14,852

#1. Tega Cay

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,267