Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Mint Hill
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 26,954
#24. Wesley Chapel
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 8,923
#23. Pineville
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 10,780
#22. McAdenville
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 1,139
#21. Cramerton
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 5,376
#20. India Hook
- Niche grade: A-
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 3,794
#19. Belmont
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 15,140
#18. Lake Wylie
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 15,177
#17. Newport
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 4,142
#16. Charlotte
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 886,283
#15. Indian Trail
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 41,146
#14. Concord
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 106,518
#13. Mooresville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 51,447
#12. Riverview
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 2,215
#11. Stallings
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 16,495
#10. Waxhaw
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 21,565
#9. Matthews
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 29,959
#8. Huntersville
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 62,458
#7. Cornelius
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 32,009
#6. Harrisburg
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 19,203
#5. Fort Mill
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 28,281
#4. Marvin
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,542
#3. Weddington
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,468
#2. Davidson
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 14,852
#1. Tega Cay
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,267