Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#10. Culbreth Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 664 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#9. Magellan Charter School

- School grades: 3-8

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 410 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#8. Sterling Montessori Academy

- School grades: PK, K-8

- Location: Morrisville, NC

- Enrollment: 634 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#7. Envision Science Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Wake Forest, NC

- Enrollment: 743 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#6. Endeavor Charter School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Wake Forest, NC

- Enrollment: 788 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#5. Smith Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 749 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. Phillips Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC

- Enrollment: 572 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#3. Woods Charter School

- School grades: K-12

- Location: Chapel Hill, NC

- Enrollment: 512 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#2. The Expedition School

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Hillsborough, NC

- Enrollment: 359 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Quest Academy

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Raleigh, NC

- Enrollment: 144 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+