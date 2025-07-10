Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Raleigh metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Culbreth Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 664 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. Magellan Charter School
- School grades: 3-8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 410 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Sterling Montessori Academy
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Enrollment: 634 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Envision Science Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Enrollment: 743 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#6. Endeavor Charter School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- Enrollment: 788 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#5. Smith Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 749 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#4. Phillips Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, NC
- Enrollment: 572 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Woods Charter School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- Enrollment: 512 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. The Expedition School
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Enrollment: 359 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Quest Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Enrollment: 144 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+