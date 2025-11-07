The most expensive neighborhoods in Durham

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Durham metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. City Center District (Durham, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,304,900 |

Median days on market

: 771 days

115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $4,099,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,329

- See 115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $1,739,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,708

- See 115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $1,179,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,247

- See 115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $1,019,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,005

- See 115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

#2. Croasdaile (Durham, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,250,000 |

Median days on market

: 75 days

1005 Coldspring Cir, Durham, NC 27705

- List price: $979,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,921

- See 1005 Coldspring Cir, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com

1025 Coldspring Cir, Durham, NC 27705

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,677

- See 1025 Coldspring Cir, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com

2124 Arborwood Dr, Durham, NC 27705

- List price: $1,549,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,147

- See 2124 Arborwood Dr, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com

30 Appleton Pl, Durham, NC 27705

- List price: $4,000,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,644

- See 30 Appleton Pl, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com

#3. Downtown Durham (Durham, NC)

Median sale price

: $1,019,000 |

Median days on market

: 771 days

115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $919,900

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 917

- See 115 Morris St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

507 Yancey St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $258,870

- Beds: 0 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 399

- See 507 Yancey St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

521 N Mangum St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 508

- See 521 N Mangum St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

807 W Trinity Ave, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $256,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 551

- See 807 W Trinity Ave, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

#4. Legacy at Jordan Lake (Fearrington Village, NC)

Median sale price

: $801,000 |

Median days on market

: 44 days

187 Stoney Creek Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- List price: $1,795,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,889

- See 187 Stoney Creek Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com

407 High Woods Rdg, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- List price: $807,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,522

- See 407 High Woods Rdg, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com

7 Village Walk Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,334

- See 7 Village Walk Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com

92 Rolling Meadows Ln, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,687

- See 92 Rolling Meadows Ln, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 on Redfin.com

#5. Trinity Park (Durham, NC)

Median sale price

: $772,500 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

1005 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,094

- See 1005 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

1015 W Trinity Ave, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $1,595,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,102

- See 1015 W Trinity Ave, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

711 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $299,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,023

- See 711 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

909 N Gregson St, Durham, NC 27701

- List price: $1,999,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,416

- See 909 N Gregson St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.