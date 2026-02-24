Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive;

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Burlington, NC

- Typical home value: $249,937

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +51.6%

#7. Glen Raven, NC

- Typical home value: $256,456

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +54.1%

#6. Graham, NC

- Typical home value: $285,811

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

#5. Haw River, NC

- Typical home value: $293,414

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

#4. Snow Camp, NC

- Typical home value: $305,580

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

#3. Elon, NC

- Typical home value: $343,367

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +42.5%

#2. Mebane, NC

- Typical home value: $347,475

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +40.6%

#1. Swepsonville, NC

- Typical home value: $357,577

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%