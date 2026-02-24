Cities with the most expensive homes in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Burlington, NC
- Typical home value: $249,937
- 1-year price change: +0.2%
- 5-year price change: +51.6%
#7. Glen Raven, NC
- Typical home value: $256,456
- 1-year price change: +1.1%
- 5-year price change: +54.1%
#6. Graham, NC
- Typical home value: $285,811
- 1-year price change: +0.1%
- 5-year price change: +55.4%
#5. Haw River, NC
- Typical home value: $293,414
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +57.0%
#4. Snow Camp, NC
- Typical home value: $305,580
- 1-year price change: +2.8%
- 5-year price change: +50.4%
#3. Elon, NC
- Typical home value: $343,367
- 1-year price change: +1.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
#2. Mebane, NC
- Typical home value: $347,475
- 1-year price change: +0.1%
- 5-year price change: +40.6%
#1. Swepsonville, NC
- Typical home value: $357,577
- 1-year price change: +1.6%
- 5-year price change: +50.0%