New community hub in Gastonia to provide medical care, employment services

GASTONIA, N.C. — Mt. Zion Restoration Church in Gastonia is planning an 8,750-square-foot community hub to provide medical care, employment services, and resources for people experiencing homelessness.

The $1.7 million project will expand the church’s existing food pantry operations into a comprehensive service center.

The church currently operates the largest drive-up food pantry in the county. Pastor Rodney Freeman said the new facility is intended to reach people who may not otherwise visit a church sanctuary.

“It’s going to be a game changer for the whole community because it’s like a one-stop shop,” Freeman said.

The project includes partnerships with HealthNet and Atrium Health to provide medical services on-site.

Freeman, pastor of Mt. Zion Restoration Church, explained that the goal is to bring specialized organizations together to serve the community more effectively.

“We do food good, but leave it to those who do health care well,” Freeman said. “Let’s get with those who do staffing good. Let’s get with those who address homelessness and let’s bring it all under one roof.”

The medical portion of the building will feature a dedicated doctor’s office. Freeman noted the office may be open three or four days each week to provide care for local residents.

“We’ll have a doctor’s office maybe open 3 or 4 days out of the week,” Freeman said.

Beyond medical care, the facility will address hygiene and employment needs for residents.

The building is designed with plumbing for free showers and laundry services for people without a home.

A job placement center will also be housed within the facility to assist residents with finding work.

The total cost for the construction and equipment is estimated at $1.7 million. The church has already raised $700,000 toward that goal.

Freeman said he will not charge rent to any organization that sets up an office in the building to provide community assistance.

The congregation has a history of outreach in the surrounding Highland community.

During an Easter event, the church provided two dozen eggs for every adult visitor along with bags of household items.

Freeman emphasized the church’s role as a support system. “People depend on us,” Freeman said. “The church should be the lighthouse in the community.”

Freeman said he hopes to have the community hub open and debt-free by this fall.

Construction will take place on the church grounds near the back parking lot, where the current food pantry is located.

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