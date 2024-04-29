US Mobile Review: 6 Things To Know Before You Sign Up

If you're shopping for a cheaper cell phone plan, you may have come across US Mobile. The low-cost cell phone service provider offers access to T-Mobile and Verizon's networks, and US Mobile users rave about excellent customer service online.

In this article, I'll take a closer look at the plans and pricing available at US Mobile as well as how to get started with a new customer trial.

What To Know Before Signing Up for US Mobile

US Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that provides access to two major networks of service: Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile.

The cheapest plan begins at $10/month or $72/year ($6/month) and includes 1GB of data. Shareable data plans begin at $18/month for two lines with 2GB of data. Unlimited plans begin at $29/month for one line or $276/year ($23/month).

While US Mobile doesn't have any physical stores, you can easily choose your plan and order a SIM card or eSIM online. Then, you can activate your service on US Mobile's website.

I checked out the details of US Mobile’s plans, coverage and more. I’ve also included reviews and feedback from actual US Mobile customers to help you determine whether or not you should make the switch.

Table of Contents:

Below, you’ll find more information about US Mobile such as available plans, how to choose the best network and what our readers who’ve switched to US Mobile have to say about the provider.

1. Plans and Pricing

US Mobile offers three unlimited plans, four shared data plans and one “Light Plan” for users who don’t need much data.

US Mobile's Light Plan includes 1GB of data, unlimited talk & text and an international calling add-on for $3/month. The Light Plan costs $10 per month with taxes and fees included. If you subscribe to an annual plan, you'll get the same amount of data per month and the international calling add-on becomes available for $24/year. The annual plan costs $72 (including taxes and fees) which works out to $6 per month.

If you need more data, US Mobile also offers unlimited plans and shared data plans. The unlimited plans include a premium data allotment as well as unlimited talk & text. Some unlimited plans also include limited hotspot, limited international data and multi-line subscription perks.

Here’s a closer look at US Mobile’s unlimited cell phone plans:

Unlimited Flex Unlimited Starter Unlimited Premium Monthly Price Not Available $29 for one line

$27/line for two

$25/line for three+ $50 for one line

$45/line for two

$40/line for three+ Annual Price $180 ($15/month) $276 ($23/month) $450 ($37.50/month) Premium Data 10GB 35GB 100GB Hotspot Data $30/year add-on 10GB 50GB International Calling & Texting Calling & Texting

1GB Data Calling & Texting

10GB Data

As you can see, the Unlimited Flex plan is only available as an annual plan. Annual plans include a significant discount, and for that reason, you won't find any additional multi-line discounts with these plans.

If you do have several lines on your cell phone plan, another option from US Mobile is shareable data. These plans include a set amount of data per month that’s shared among lines on your account. These plans also include unlimited talk & text, international calling & texting and hotspot that pulls from your shared monthly data.

Here are the shareable data plans you’ll find at US Mobile and the base prices for one line of service:

2GB: $10/month

$10/month 6GB: $18/month

$18/month 12GB: $25/month

$25/month 30GB: $50/month

You can add as many additional lines as you want for $8 per month per line. Additionally, you can top up your data at any time for $2/GB, and unused top-ups roll over. If you have the 30GB shareable data plan, you can top up your data with 10GB for $16 after using your initial 30GB.

To learn more about US Mobile's plans and pricing, visit the company's website. Click on "See more plan details" to directly compare unlimited and shareable data plans.

2. Networks and Coverage

US Mobile uses partners with two different networks: T-Mobile and Verizon.

When you activate service with US Mobile, you'll be able to choose between Warp 5G and GSM networks. GSM works on all 4G LTE & 5G devices, according to US Mobile. Customers on the GSM network will have service through T-Mobile.

The GSM LTE network includes the following features:

Supported by T-Mobile towers

eSIM activation

International eSIM

Wi-Fi calling

Alternatively, US Mobile describes Warp 5G as "Reliable. Fast. Full of features." Customers on the Warp 5G network will have service through Verizon Wireless. The Warp 5G network includes the following features:

Supported by Verizon Wireless towers

eSIM activation

International eSIM

Wi-Fi calling

Mobile hotspot

Prioritized data

Warp speed 5G

You can visit US Mobile's website to find out which network will work best for you. Click on "current carrier," "current device," or "current location" and enter the appropriate information to see US Mobile's recommendation for the best network.

Once you choose a network, your SIM card or eSIM will be connected to that network alone. If you decide that you’d like to try the other network instead, you’ll have to port your phone number internally and activate a new SIM.

3. Activation Process

US Mobile doesn't have any physical store locations, so you'll have to activate your service online or call US Mobile for assistance in setting up a new line.

I’ve you’ve never tried US Mobile before, you’ll be eligible for a couple of new customer offers when you activate your first line of service. For example, if you transfer your number to US Mobile from an eligible carrier, you can get a 30-day free trial with unlimited talk & text, 30GB of premium data and 5GB of hotspot data. The free trial also includes a free SIM or eSIM to use with your own phone.

If you want a new number, you can get three months of the Unlimited Starter plan for $45 ($15/month). It includes all the same perks as the 30-day free trial plus an additional 5GB of premium data and an additional 5GB of hotspot data.

You can learn more about the new customer offers, including how to get up to $500 in prepaid cards, on US Mobile's website.

Whether you're taking advantage of a new customer offer or you're activating a monthly, annual or shared data plan, the activation process will be similar. First, you'll choose your trial or plan, decide if you want a Starter Kit activation (traditional SIM card) or an instant eSIM activation. If you don't already have an account with US Mobile, you'll need to create one. Then, you'll be able to enter payment and billing information.

When you're ready to activate your service, you can download the US Mobile App on the App Store or Google Play, or you can activate online at US Mobile's website.

During activation, you’ll choose which network you’d like to connect to (Warp 5G on Verizon or GSM on T-Mobile) and finalize your service.

If you're signing up for US Mobile,bringing your own unlocked phone is the best way to save money. However, US Mobile also offers a selection of devices for sale that you can also purchase when you sign up for a phone plan.

You'll find a good selection of devices ranging from $59.99 for an F4L to $1,799.99 for a Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can check out the full selection of phones available on US Mobile's website.

US Mobile is a prepaid cell phone service, and you can cancel your service at any time.

4. Home Phone Service

In addition to cell phone plans, US Mobile also offers home phone lines.

To get started with a home phone line, you'll have to purchase US Mobile's Home Phone Base. It's a one-time cost of $89.99. When you buy it, you'll also get one free month of home phone service. You can partner the wireless home phone base with any compatible home phone, or you can purchase a new phone through US Mobile.

After your first free month, you'll automatically switch to the monthly plan ($12.99). If you purchase the annual plan, the cost drops to $9.99/month.

Here’s what you’ll get with US Mobile’s home phone line:

Unlimited nationwide calling

Unlimited international calling to 200+ destinations

No internet connection required

24/7 real human support and help

US Mobile has an excellent video online detailing how to set up your home phone base and activate your landline service. If you have any additional questions specific to your home phone line, you can call US Mobile's landline specialists at (878) 204-0205.

5. Customer Service

US Mobile offers customer service 24 hours a day and any day of the week. Here's how you can contact US Mobile:

Phone: 1 (878) 205-0088

1 (878) 205-0088 Email: help@usmobile.com

help@usmobile.com Chat: usmobile.com/help

When I reached out to US Mobile to verify plan information, I used the online chat feature. I was quickly connected to a helpful representative who was able to answer my questions. According to the website, the average email response time is 10 minutes.

Customer service is a weak area for many cell phone service providers. However, US Mobile customers regularly mention excellent customer service in online reviews.

On Trustpilot, US Mobile maintains an "excellent" rating of 4.7/5 from over 3,600 reviews. Scrolling through recent reviews, many customers mention helpful customer service representatives by name and nearly all reviewers agree that the customer service is excellent.

While US Mobile isn't active on Better Business Bureau, there are 18 posted customer reviews and 10 of them are 5/5 stars. Most of these reviews also mention excellent customer service.

6. US Mobile Reviews: What Our Readers Say

In addition to receiving excellent feedback across popular review websites, US Mobile is also popular among Clark.com readers.

Here’s what our readers who have switched to US Mobile have said about its pricing and service:

“US Mobile has the best cheap cell phone plan now. You can choose between Verizon and T-Mobile Networks, and the plan only costs $5 a month including taxes. All of their other plans are cheap as well. I don’t think Clark has covered this one before but they have been in business since 2015 and I’m very happy with them.” Maynard_D

Editor’s note: The cheapest plan at this time is $6 a month if you opt into annual payments.

“I recently switched to US Mobile, the $10/month plan. It’s been really good. I also have my 2nd emergency phone on Tello. I like both of the plans!” NancyM

If you're thinking about switching to a cheaper cell phone service, be sure to compare all of our top picks for the best, cheap cell phone plans. If you do decide to switch to US Mobile, be sure to check out our guide on avoiding the #1 mistake people make when switching cell phone carriers.

Have you tried US Mobile, or are you thinking about switching? Let us know your thoughts in our Clark.com Community!

The post US Mobile Review: 6 Things To Know Before You Sign Up appeared first on Clark Howard.