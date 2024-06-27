Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#28. Giacomo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.2/5 (327 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 10230 Berkeley Place Drive Ste 160 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: pizza, italian, seafood

#27. Brown Bag Seafood

- Rating: 4.2/5 (42 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 100 West Worthington Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: salad, seafood, sandwiches

#26. King Crab

- Rating: 4.2/5 (226 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7401 East Independence Blvd. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

#25. O-Ku

- Rating: 4.2/5 (633 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2000 South Blvd. Ste 510 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: sushi bars, japanese, seafood

#24. Baltimore Crab Cake Company

- Rating: 4.3/5 (20 reviews)

- Address: 4102 Pima Cotton Drive Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: food trucks, seafood

#23. Brown Bag Seafood

- Rating: 4.3/5 (72 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 601 South Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: salad, seafood, sandwiches

#22. Sea Level NC

- Rating: 4.3/5 (1201 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 129 East 5th St. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cocktail bars

#21. Krustaceans Seafood - Charlotte

- Rating: 4.3/5 (177 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2908 Oak Lake Blvd. Ste 102 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cajun/creole, diners

#20. The Crab Cracker

- Rating: 4.3/5 (164 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 8640 University City Blvd. Ste A1 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: cajun/creole, seafood, chicken wings

#19. 131 MAIN Restaurant

- Rating: 4.3/5 (270 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 5970 Fairview Road Ste 100 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: new american, seafood, steakhouses

#18. Dressler's - Charlotte

- Rating: 4.3/5 (552 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1100-E Metropolitan Ave. Ste 125-E Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, wine bars

#17. New Zealand Cafe

- Rating: 4.3/5 (920 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1717 North Sardis Road Ste 6A Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: sushi bars, asian fusion, seafood

#16. Taste Of Asia

- Rating: 4.3/5 (12 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 10210 Berkeley Place Drive Ste 120 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: chinese, seafood, halal

#15. Island Flavors

- Rating: 4.3/5 (12 reviews)

- Address: 6307 The Plz Ste A2 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, caribbean, chicken wings

#14. Tokyo One Express

- Rating: 4.3/5 (66 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 8634 Camfield St. Ste B Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: japanese, seafood

#13. Cuzcatlan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.4/5 (19 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 4800 Central Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, salvadoran

#12. Queen City Wings

- Rating: 4.4/5 (51 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 607 Baldwin Ave. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, chicken wings, hot dogs

#11. Mr Crab

- Rating: 4.4/5 (16 reviews)

- Address: 9335 Center Lake Drive Ste 200 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

#10. Red Sea Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.4/5 (106 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4301 Monroe Road Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: ethiopian, bars, seafood

#9. Sol'Delish

- Rating: 4.4/5 (102 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 9211 North Tryon St. Ste 1 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: soul food, seafood, new american

#8. Burtons Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.4/5 (629 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1601 East Woodlawn Road Ste A Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: new american, seafood, gluten-free

#7. Bryant Seafood Market

- Rating: 4.4/5 (50 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3509 David Cox Road Ste B Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood markets, seafood

#6. Fin & Fino

- Rating: 4.5/5 (495 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 135 Levine Avenue Of The Arts Ste 100 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cocktail bars, new american

#5. Steak 48

- Rating: 4.5/5 (483 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 4425 Sharon Road Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: steakhouses, new american, seafood

#4. Jimmy Pearls

- Rating: 4.6/5 (51 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 224 East 7th St. The Market at 7th St. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, fish & chips, sandwiches

#3. Mar y Tierra Restaurant

- Rating: 4.6/5 (11 reviews)

- Address: 4426 South Tryon St. Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: mexican, honduran, seafood

#2. Chicken King

- Rating: 4.6/5 (17 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 3222 Rozzelles Ferry Road Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: burgers, salad, seafood

#1. Anju

- Rating: 4.8/5 (50 reviews)

- Address: 1600 East Woodlawn Road Ste 260 Charlotte, North Carolina

- Categories: korean, bars, seafood

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.