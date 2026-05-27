Charlotte man charged for violent 2024 home invasion in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — Aaron Deunte Ratliff, a 37-year-old Charlotte resident, has been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in Wadesboro that occurred in December 2024, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday in a news release. The incident at 1655 Bethel Road involved victims being restrained with plastic zip ties, a person sustaining a gunshot wound and others being assaulted with a handgun.

Aaron Deunte Ratliff

Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2024. They found multiple victims who had been restrained with plastic zip ties. One female victim had a gunshot wound to the leg, and two other victims were assaulted with a handgun.

The three injured victims, including the female with a gunshot wound, were transported to Atrium Health Anson Emergency Department for medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, evidence from the scene was sent to the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory for processing. Investigators developed Ratliff as a person of interest through DNA evidence collected at the scene.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Ratliff’s DNA. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Team and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department CAT Team assisted in locating Ratliff in Charlotte. He was initially taken into custody on unrelated misdemeanor charges.

Detectives with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Ratliff and collected his DNA as authorized by the search warrant.

On May 18, after the State Crime Laboratory confirmed Ratliff’s DNA matched the evidence from the home invasion, arrest warrants were obtained. Ratliff was taken into custody on Saturday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department without incident.

Ratliff is charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and five counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Ratliff is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. He is awaiting extradition back to Anson County.

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