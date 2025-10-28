The highest-value homes in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Fayetteville, North Carolina's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 5400 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- Approximate home value: $2,605,310

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 35,154

#2. 1601 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28305

- Approximate home value: $2,577,941

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 15,819

#3. 1128 Longleaf Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28305

- Approximate home value: $2,101,853

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 9,746

#4. 382 Echo Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $2,061,258

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 9,115

#5. 500 Willow Bend Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $2,059,422

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 7,464

#6. 6790 Stone Mountain Farm Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28311

- Approximate home value: $2,001,723

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 11

- Square feet: 8,851

#7. 1117 Offshore Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28305

- Approximate home value: $1,969,540

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,695

#8. 6869 Towbridge Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28306

- Approximate home value: $1,932,180

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 11

- Square feet: 8,983

#9. 6808 Thames Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306

- Approximate home value: $1,908,392

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 9,481

#10. 1181 Middle Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312

- Approximate home value: $1,890,972

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 12

- Square feet: 9,861

#11. 2514 Morganton Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,870,535

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,181

#12. 446 Willow Bend Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,784,854

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,866

#13. 209 Northstone Pl, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,782,955

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 7,083

#14. 468 Willow Bend Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,743,443

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 8,443

#15. 3500 Enthorpe Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28306

- Approximate home value: $1,737,143

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 6,084

#16. 460 Willow Bend Ln, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,731,642

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,199

#17. 171 Ellerslie Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,725,033

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 7,599

#18. 906 S Mcpherson Church Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303

- Approximate home value: $1,722,648

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 20,684

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.