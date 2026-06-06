Target buys land in new Iredell County retail development

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Minneapolis-based retail giant Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) recently acquired land within a new Statesville development.

The company bought an 11.28-acre parcel in the Gateway at Broad development for $755,000 on May 26, Iredell County real estate records show. Interstate Development Co. sold the property.

New South Properties is developing the site on behalf of property owner Interstate Development Co., a local Statesville family, according to the firm’s founding partner, Will Whitley.

The Gateway at Broad development sits on a 40.25-acre parcel at 1505 E. Broad St. The site is adjacent to Belk and located at the intersection of Interstate 77 and East Broad Street.

A site plan for the development shows the anchor space will span 128,000 square feet.

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