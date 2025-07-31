How much house $1 million buys you in Burlington, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Burlington, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
526 Bob Rainey Trl, Burlington
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,203
- Price per square foot: $312
- See 526 Bob Rainey Trl, Burlington on Redfin.com
1004 Dunleigh Dr, Burlington
- Price: $900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,901
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 1004 Dunleigh Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
2035 Stuart Ct, Burlington
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,166
- Price per square foot: $154
- See 2035 Stuart Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
7483 Danford Rd, Burlington
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,277
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 7483 Danford Rd, Burlington on Redfin.com
2037 Gurney Ct, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,907
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 2037 Gurney Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
1089 Tulloch Ct #207, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,838
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 1089 Tulloch Ct #207, Burlington on Redfin.com
1217 Aycock Ave, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,433
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 1217 Aycock Ave, Burlington on Redfin.com
528 Brycewood Dr, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,408
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 528 Brycewood Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
1004 E Willowbrook Dr, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,362
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 1004 E Willowbrook Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
1420 Valleywood Ct, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,319
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 1420 Valleywood Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
4002 Dublin Ct, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,811
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 4002 Dublin Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
5250 Sartin Rd, Burlington
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,646
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 5250 Sartin Rd, Burlington on Redfin.com
1926 Downing Dr, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,287
- Price per square foot: $113
- See 1926 Downing Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
4053 Friendship Patterson Mill Rd, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,654
- Price per square foot: $164
- See 4053 Friendship Patterson Mill Rd, Burlington on Redfin.com
1414 Reading Ct Unit 91kl, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,571
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 1414 Reading Ct Unit 91kl, Burlington on Redfin.com
511 Circle Dr, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,419
- Price per square foot: $175
- See 511 Circle Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
114 Fieldstone Dr, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,279
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 114 Fieldstone Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
1246 Jamestowne Dr, Elon
- Price: $600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,263
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 1246 Jamestowne Dr, Elon on Redfin.com
1055 Tulloch Ct, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,212
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 1055 Tulloch Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
1097 Tulloch Ct, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,137
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 1097 Tulloch Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
1077 Tulloch Ct, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,137
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 1077 Tulloch Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
1042 Tulloch Ct, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,078
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 1042 Tulloch Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
1042 Tulloch Court Ct #213, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,064
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 1042 Tulloch Court Ct #213, Burlington on Redfin.com
1092 Tulloch Ct, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,942
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 1092 Tulloch Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
1083 Tulloch Ct, Blanch
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,942
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 1083 Tulloch Ct, Blanch on Redfin.com
1925 W Lake Dr, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,847
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 1925 W Lake Dr, Burlington on Redfin.com
213 Brompton Ct, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,678
- Price per square foot: $224
- See 213 Brompton Ct, Burlington on Redfin.com
4024 Rural Retreat Rd, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,408
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 4024 Rural Retreat Rd, Burlington on Redfin.com
4248 Jacks Creek Trl, Burlington
- Price: $600,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,194
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 4248 Jacks Creek Trl, Burlington on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.