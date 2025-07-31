How much house $1 million buys you in Burlington, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Burlington, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

526 Bob Rainey Trl, Burlington

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,203

- Price per square foot: $312

1004 Dunleigh Dr, Burlington

- Price: $900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,901

- Price per square foot: $230

2035 Stuart Ct, Burlington

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,166

- Price per square foot: $154

7483 Danford Rd, Burlington

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,277

- Price per square foot: $244

2037 Gurney Ct, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,907

- Price per square foot: $179

1089 Tulloch Ct #207, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,838

- Price per square foot: $182

1217 Aycock Ave, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,433

- Price per square foot: $203

528 Brycewood Dr, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,408

- Price per square foot: $205

1004 E Willowbrook Dr, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,362

- Price per square foot: $208

1420 Valleywood Ct, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,319

- Price per square foot: $210

4002 Dublin Ct, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,811

- Price per square foot: $249

5250 Sartin Rd, Burlington

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,646

- Price per square foot: $264

1926 Downing Dr, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,287

- Price per square foot: $113

4053 Friendship Patterson Mill Rd, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,654

- Price per square foot: $164

1414 Reading Ct Unit 91kl, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,571

- Price per square foot: $168

511 Circle Dr, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,419

- Price per square foot: $175

114 Fieldstone Dr, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,279

- Price per square foot: $182

1246 Jamestowne Dr, Elon

- Price: $600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,263

- Price per square foot: $183

1055 Tulloch Ct, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,212

- Price per square foot: $186

1097 Tulloch Ct, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,137

- Price per square foot: $191

1077 Tulloch Ct, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,137

- Price per square foot: $191

1042 Tulloch Ct, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,078

- Price per square foot: $194

1042 Tulloch Court Ct #213, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,064

- Price per square foot: $195

1092 Tulloch Ct, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,942

- Price per square foot: $203

1083 Tulloch Ct, Blanch

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,942

- Price per square foot: $203

1925 W Lake Dr, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,847

- Price per square foot: $210

213 Brompton Ct, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,678

- Price per square foot: $224

4024 Rural Retreat Rd, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,408

- Price per square foot: $249

4248 Jacks Creek Trl, Burlington

- Price: $600,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,194

- Price per square foot: $273

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.