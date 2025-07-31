How much house $1 million buys you in Goldsboro

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Goldsboro. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

443 Dogwood Trl, Goldsboro

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,192

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 443 Dogwood Trl, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

672 Lake Wackena, Goldsboro

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,605

- Price per square foot: $211

- See 672 Lake Wackena, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

102 Stonewood Pl, Goldsboro

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,966

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 102 Stonewood Pl, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

610 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,304

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 610 Walnut Creek Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

604 Hillcrest Pl, Goldsboro

- Price: $798,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,262

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 604 Hillcrest Pl, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

479 Perkins Rd, Goldsboro

- Price: $795,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,090

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 479 Perkins Rd, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

607 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $769,900

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,288

- Price per square foot: $145

- See 607 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

704 Park Ave, Goldsboro

- Price: $749,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,786

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 704 Park Ave, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

2501 Isaac Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $729,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,386

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 2501 Isaac Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

116 Twin Oaks Pl, Goldsboro

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,781

- Price per square foot: $158

- See 116 Twin Oaks Pl, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

112 Highwoods Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $599,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,882

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 112 Highwoods Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

1714 E Walnut St, Goldsboro

- Price: $578,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,160

- Price per square foot: $139

- See 1714 E Walnut St, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

102 Sevendales Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $525,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,478

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 102 Sevendales Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

602 Pickens Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $523,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,616

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 602 Pickens Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,466

- Price per square foot: $144

- See 101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

804 S Baden Ct, Goldsboro

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,184

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 804 S Baden Ct, Goldsboro on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

