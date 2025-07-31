How much house $1 million buys you in Jacksonville, North Carolina

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

346 Royal Bluff Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,388

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 346 Royal Bluff Rd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

305 Harvest Dr, Jacksonville

- Price: $798,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,250

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 305 Harvest Dr, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

101 Grimsby Pl, Jacksonville

- Price: $720,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,024

- Price per square foot: $143

- See 101 Grimsby Pl, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

305 Anne St, Jacksonville

- Price: $700,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,214

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 305 Anne St, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

232 Creedmoor Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,160

- Price per square foot: $197

- See 232 Creedmoor Rd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

407 King Richard Ct, Jacksonville

- Price: $614,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,123

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 407 King Richard Ct, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

237 Riverbend Rd, Jacksonville

- Price: $575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,976

- Price per square foot: $144

- See 237 Riverbend Rd, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

401 King Richard Ct, Jacksonville

- Price: $574,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,928

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 401 King Richard Ct, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

403 King Richard Ct, Jacksonville

- Price: $563,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,871

- Price per square foot: $196

- See 403 King Richard Ct, Jacksonville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.