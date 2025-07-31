How much house $1 million buys you in Raleigh

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Raleigh. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2419 Rogerson St, Raleigh

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,639

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 2419 Rogerson St, Raleigh on Redfin.com

2701 Glenwood Gardens Ln #204, Raleigh

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $500

- See 2701 Glenwood Gardens Ln #204, Raleigh on Redfin.com

1525 Havenmont Ct, Raleigh

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,855

- Price per square foot: $539

- See 1525 Havenmont Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com

301 Fayetteville St #3107, Raleigh

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,434

- Price per square foot: $697

- See 301 Fayetteville St #3107, Raleigh on Redfin.com

6312 New Market Way, Raleigh

- Price: $999,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,201

- Price per square foot: $454

- See 6312 New Market Way, Raleigh on Redfin.com

2901 Hunters Bluff Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $999,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,148

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 2901 Hunters Bluff Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com

6648 Mafolie Ct, Raleigh

- Price: $999,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,398

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 6648 Mafolie Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com

5928 Terrington Ln, Raleigh

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,328

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 5928 Terrington Ln, Raleigh on Redfin.com

4720 Yates Mill Pond Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,974

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 4720 Yates Mill Pond Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com

8228 Clarks Branch Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,300

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 8228 Clarks Branch Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com

219 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,362

- Price per square foot: $421

- See 219 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh on Redfin.com

221 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,362

- Price per square foot: $421

- See 221 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh on Redfin.com

407 Bledsoe Ave, Raleigh

- Price: $995,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 675

- Price per square foot: $1,474

- See 407 Bledsoe Ave, Raleigh on Redfin.com

9801 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,912

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 9801 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com

12808 Edsel Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,578

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 12808 Edsel Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com

333 Merrywood Dr, Raleigh

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,756

- Price per square foot: $358

- See 333 Merrywood Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com

604 Mills St, Raleigh

- Price: $985,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,532

- Price per square foot: $389

- See 604 Mills St, Raleigh on Redfin.com

4104 Bankshire Ln, Raleigh

- Price: $984,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,153

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 4104 Bankshire Ln, Raleigh on Redfin.com

3124 Briar Stream Run, Raleigh

- Price: $979,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,378

- Price per square foot: $290

- See 3124 Briar Stream Run, Raleigh on Redfin.com

9220 Meadow Mist Ct, Raleigh

- Price: $978,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,643

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 9220 Meadow Mist Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com

10101 Daviton Ct, Raleigh

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,410

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 10101 Daviton Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com

1033 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 1033 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh on Redfin.com

1021 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $243

- See 1021 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh on Redfin.com

6516 Battle Bridge Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,338

- Price per square foot: $728

- See 6516 Battle Bridge Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com

228 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh

- Price: $973,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,080

- Price per square foot: $468

- See 228 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh on Redfin.com

8106 Sommerwell St, Raleigh

- Price: $969,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,418

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 8106 Sommerwell St, Raleigh on Redfin.com

618 Velma Hopkins Ln, Raleigh

- Price: $965,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,478

- Price per square foot: $389

- See 618 Velma Hopkins Ln, Raleigh on Redfin.com

8014 Penny Rd, Raleigh

- Price: $965,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,417

- Price per square foot: $399

- See 8014 Penny Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com

1213 Pierce St, Raleigh

- Price: $960,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,920

- Price per square foot: $500

- See 1213 Pierce St, Raleigh on Redfin.com

1025 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh

- Price: $955,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 1025 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.