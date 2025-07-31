How much house $1 million buys you in Raleigh

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Raleigh. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2419 Rogerson St, Raleigh
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,639
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 2419 Rogerson St, Raleigh on Redfin.com
2701 Glenwood Gardens Ln #204, Raleigh
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $500
- See 2701 Glenwood Gardens Ln #204, Raleigh on Redfin.com
1525 Havenmont Ct, Raleigh
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,855
- Price per square foot: $539
- See 1525 Havenmont Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com
301 Fayetteville St #3107, Raleigh
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,434
- Price per square foot: $697
- See 301 Fayetteville St #3107, Raleigh on Redfin.com
6312 New Market Way, Raleigh
- Price: $999,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,201
- Price per square foot: $454
- See 6312 New Market Way, Raleigh on Redfin.com
2901 Hunters Bluff Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,148
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 2901 Hunters Bluff Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com
6648 Mafolie Ct, Raleigh
- Price: $999,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,398
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 6648 Mafolie Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com
5928 Terrington Ln, Raleigh
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,328
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 5928 Terrington Ln, Raleigh on Redfin.com
4720 Yates Mill Pond Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,974
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 4720 Yates Mill Pond Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com
8228 Clarks Branch Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,300
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 8228 Clarks Branch Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com
219 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,362
- Price per square foot: $421
- See 219 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh on Redfin.com
221 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,362
- Price per square foot: $421
- See 221 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh on Redfin.com
407 Bledsoe Ave, Raleigh
- Price: $995,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 675
- Price per square foot: $1,474
- See 407 Bledsoe Ave, Raleigh on Redfin.com
9801 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,912
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 9801 Honeycutt Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com
12808 Edsel Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,578
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 12808 Edsel Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com
333 Merrywood Dr, Raleigh
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,756
- Price per square foot: $358
- See 333 Merrywood Dr, Raleigh on Redfin.com
604 Mills St, Raleigh
- Price: $985,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,532
- Price per square foot: $389
- See 604 Mills St, Raleigh on Redfin.com
4104 Bankshire Ln, Raleigh
- Price: $984,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,153
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 4104 Bankshire Ln, Raleigh on Redfin.com
3124 Briar Stream Run, Raleigh
- Price: $979,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,378
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 3124 Briar Stream Run, Raleigh on Redfin.com
9220 Meadow Mist Ct, Raleigh
- Price: $978,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,643
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 9220 Meadow Mist Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com
10101 Daviton Ct, Raleigh
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,410
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 10101 Daviton Ct, Raleigh on Redfin.com
1033 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 1033 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh on Redfin.com
1021 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 1021 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh on Redfin.com
6516 Battle Bridge Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,338
- Price per square foot: $728
- See 6516 Battle Bridge Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com
228 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh
- Price: $973,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,080
- Price per square foot: $468
- See 228 Woodsborough Pl, Raleigh on Redfin.com
8106 Sommerwell St, Raleigh
- Price: $969,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,418
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 8106 Sommerwell St, Raleigh on Redfin.com
618 Velma Hopkins Ln, Raleigh
- Price: $965,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,478
- Price per square foot: $389
- See 618 Velma Hopkins Ln, Raleigh on Redfin.com
8014 Penny Rd, Raleigh
- Price: $965,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,417
- Price per square foot: $399
- See 8014 Penny Rd, Raleigh on Redfin.com
1213 Pierce St, Raleigh
- Price: $960,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $500
- See 1213 Pierce St, Raleigh on Redfin.com
1025 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh
- Price: $955,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 1025 Azalea Garden Cir, Raleigh on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.