3 charged with murder nine years after pawn shop shooting

CHARLOTTE — Police say three suspects have been identified and charged with murder in a killing outside of a Charlotte pawn shop in August of 2017.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the charges on Tuesday. Channel 9 reported on Monday that one suspect, Broderick Falls, had been arrested in connection with the case.

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CMPD said officers were called to a shooting on Monroe Road near Fugate Avenue on Aug. 3, 2017. That’s when they found the victim, Raymond Johnson, dead from being shot.

Raymond Johnson

Detectives started investigating, but the department said the case went cold for nine years.

On June 16, 2026, investigators got warrants for three suspects in connection with Johnson’s killing. The suspects were identified as Falls, Nathaniel Rorie, and David Webber.

Rorie was taken into custody on Monday in Horry County, near the Myrtle Beach area. He’s expected to be extradited back to Meckenburg County.

Webber is in prison at the Roanoke River Correctional Institution for a robbery conviction out of Union County.

3 arrested in 2017 murder on Monroe Road David Webber, Broderick Falls, Nathaniel Rorie

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 9, detectives got surveillance video from a pawn shop where the shooting happened, and they saw Johnson exit the store. A white utility van pulled up alongside Johnson’s vehicle, and Johnson sped away in reverse. The white van then left the area and sped toward Independence Boulevard. When officers went to the pawn shop, they found bullet casings near where Johnson’s vehicle was.

Detectives found out that the white van had been stolen from Vintage Homes, and it was linked to Rorie because he was the last person to have access to it. Detectives got a search warrant for Rorie’s home, and they found that Webber lived there too.

In 2022, Rorie was interviewed by detectives and they tried to administer a polygraph test. Instead, Rorie went outside for a smoke break and then left. He talked to detectives on the phone and said he wouldn’t complete a polygraph exam.

Falls was identified after being spotted in a video from the pawn shop. He said he knew Webber, but he terminated an interview with police “abruptly.”

According to the affidavit, investigators got a tip from Webber about an “armed robbery and unrelated homicide,” so detectives asked if it was about the Monroe Road murder. Webber said he could provide the location of the gun that was used, but only if he was “given immunity.” Detectives got an “agreement requiring truthful disclosure” and conducted an interview with Webber, but he terminated the interview.

Investigators got cell phone data and DNA evidence that linked the trio to the van. The affidavit says Falls “along with others laid in wait to secretly attack/kill Raymond Johnson.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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