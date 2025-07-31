How much house $1 million buys you in Wilmington

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wilmington. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1336 S Moorings Dr, Wilmington
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,573
- Price per square foot: $388
- See 1336 S Moorings Dr, Wilmington on Redfin.com
8261 Winding Creek Cir, Wilmington
- Price: $999,840
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,161
- Price per square foot: $316
- See 8261 Winding Creek Cir, Wilmington on Redfin.com
917 Bayshore Dr, Wilmington
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,904
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 917 Bayshore Dr, Wilmington on Redfin.com
3525 Watercraft Ferry Ave, Wilmington
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,681
- Price per square foot: $371
- See 3525 Watercraft Ferry Ave, Wilmington on Redfin.com
708 Market St, Wilmington
- Price: $990,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,467
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 708 Market St, Wilmington on Redfin.com
4009 Dauntless Ln, Wilmington
- Price: $989,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,717
- Price per square foot: $364
- See 4009 Dauntless Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com
1801 Chestnut St, Wilmington
- Price: $985,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,994
- Price per square foot: $328
- See 1801 Chestnut St, Wilmington on Redfin.com
2118 Gloucester Pl, Wilmington
- Price: $980,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,880
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 2118 Gloucester Pl, Wilmington on Redfin.com
804 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington
- Price: $980,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,548
- Price per square foot: $276
- See 804 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com
5418 Saltwater Run, Wilmington
- Price: $979,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,629
- Price per square foot: $372
- See 5418 Saltwater Run, Wilmington on Redfin.com
8395 Penny Royal Ln, Wilmington
- Price: $977,350
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $281
- See 8395 Penny Royal Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com
343 Pages Creek Rd, Wilmington
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,900
- Price per square foot: $336
- See 343 Pages Creek Rd, Wilmington on Redfin.com
240 N Water St #1256, Wilmington
- Price: $975,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,375
- Price per square foot: $709
- See 240 N Water St #1256, Wilmington on Redfin.com
1753 Signature Pl, Wilmington
- Price: $969,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,506
- Price per square foot: $386
- See 1753 Signature Pl, Wilmington on Redfin.com
3602 Bluebell Ct, Wilmington
- Price: $959,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,027
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 3602 Bluebell Ct, Wilmington on Redfin.com
374 Yucca Ln, Wilmington
- Price: $959,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,046
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 374 Yucca Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com
104 Pecan Ave, Wilmington
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,281
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 104 Pecan Ave, Wilmington on Redfin.com
4204 Purviance Ct, Wilmington
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,857
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 4204 Purviance Ct, Wilmington on Redfin.com
8313 Winding Crk Cir, Wilmington
- Price: $949,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,974
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 8313 Winding Crk Cir, Wilmington on Redfin.com
2104 Lytham Ct, Wilmington
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,442
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 2104 Lytham Ct, Wilmington on Redfin.com
1501 Meridian Ter, Wilmington
- Price: $935,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,063
- Price per square foot: $305
- See 1501 Meridian Ter, Wilmington on Redfin.com
712 Tanbridge Rd, Wilmington
- Price: $934,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,482
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 712 Tanbridge Rd, Wilmington on Redfin.com
211 S 2nd St, Wilmington
- Price: $932,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,939
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 211 S 2nd St, Wilmington on Redfin.com
416 Central Blvd, Wilmington
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,484
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 416 Central Blvd, Wilmington on Redfin.com
1033 Cranford Dr, Wilmington
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,848
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 1033 Cranford Dr, Wilmington on Redfin.com
9406 Voyagers Way, Wilmington
- Price: $914,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,484
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 9406 Voyagers Way, Wilmington on Redfin.com
308 Wild Iris Rd, Wilmington
- Price: $905,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,775
- Price per square foot: $239
- See 308 Wild Iris Rd, Wilmington on Redfin.com
503 S 3rd St, Wilmington
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,749
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 503 S 3rd St, Wilmington on Redfin.com
262 Trisail Ter, Wilmington
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,682
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 262 Trisail Ter, Wilmington on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.