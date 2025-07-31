How much house $1 million buys you in Wilmington

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wilmington. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1336 S Moorings Dr, Wilmington

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,573

- Price per square foot: $388

- See 1336 S Moorings Dr, Wilmington on Redfin.com

8261 Winding Creek Cir, Wilmington

- Price: $999,840

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,161

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 8261 Winding Creek Cir, Wilmington on Redfin.com

917 Bayshore Dr, Wilmington

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,904

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 917 Bayshore Dr, Wilmington on Redfin.com

3525 Watercraft Ferry Ave, Wilmington

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,681

- Price per square foot: $371

- See 3525 Watercraft Ferry Ave, Wilmington on Redfin.com

708 Market St, Wilmington

- Price: $990,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,467

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 708 Market St, Wilmington on Redfin.com

4009 Dauntless Ln, Wilmington

- Price: $989,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,717

- Price per square foot: $364

- See 4009 Dauntless Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com

1801 Chestnut St, Wilmington

- Price: $985,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,994

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 1801 Chestnut St, Wilmington on Redfin.com

2118 Gloucester Pl, Wilmington

- Price: $980,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,880

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 2118 Gloucester Pl, Wilmington on Redfin.com

804 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington

- Price: $980,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,548

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 804 Bedminister Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com

5418 Saltwater Run, Wilmington

- Price: $979,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,629

- Price per square foot: $372

- See 5418 Saltwater Run, Wilmington on Redfin.com

8395 Penny Royal Ln, Wilmington

- Price: $977,350

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,472

- Price per square foot: $281

- See 8395 Penny Royal Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com

343 Pages Creek Rd, Wilmington

- Price: $975,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,900

- Price per square foot: $336

- See 343 Pages Creek Rd, Wilmington on Redfin.com

240 N Water St #1256, Wilmington

- Price: $975,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,375

- Price per square foot: $709

- See 240 N Water St #1256, Wilmington on Redfin.com

1753 Signature Pl, Wilmington

- Price: $969,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,506

- Price per square foot: $386

- See 1753 Signature Pl, Wilmington on Redfin.com

3602 Bluebell Ct, Wilmington

- Price: $959,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,027

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 3602 Bluebell Ct, Wilmington on Redfin.com

374 Yucca Ln, Wilmington

- Price: $959,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,046

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 374 Yucca Ln, Wilmington on Redfin.com

104 Pecan Ave, Wilmington

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,281

- Price per square foot: $289

- See 104 Pecan Ave, Wilmington on Redfin.com

4204 Purviance Ct, Wilmington

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,857

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 4204 Purviance Ct, Wilmington on Redfin.com

8313 Winding Crk Cir, Wilmington

- Price: $949,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,974

- Price per square foot: $319

- See 8313 Winding Crk Cir, Wilmington on Redfin.com

2104 Lytham Ct, Wilmington

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,442

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 2104 Lytham Ct, Wilmington on Redfin.com

1501 Meridian Ter, Wilmington

- Price: $935,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,063

- Price per square foot: $305

- See 1501 Meridian Ter, Wilmington on Redfin.com

712 Tanbridge Rd, Wilmington

- Price: $934,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,482

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 712 Tanbridge Rd, Wilmington on Redfin.com

211 S 2nd St, Wilmington

- Price: $932,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,939

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 211 S 2nd St, Wilmington on Redfin.com

416 Central Blvd, Wilmington

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,484

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 416 Central Blvd, Wilmington on Redfin.com

1033 Cranford Dr, Wilmington

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,848

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 1033 Cranford Dr, Wilmington on Redfin.com

9406 Voyagers Way, Wilmington

- Price: $914,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,484

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 9406 Voyagers Way, Wilmington on Redfin.com

308 Wild Iris Rd, Wilmington

- Price: $905,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,775

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 308 Wild Iris Rd, Wilmington on Redfin.com

503 S 3rd St, Wilmington

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,749

- Price per square foot: $327

- See 503 S 3rd St, Wilmington on Redfin.com

262 Trisail Ter, Wilmington

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,682

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 262 Trisail Ter, Wilmington on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.