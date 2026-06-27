Suspect in Concord double homicide turns himself in to authorities

CONCORD, N.C. — Kamari Porter, an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a Feb. 1 double homicide on Fairington Drive in Concord, turned himself in around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Porter is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, inflicting serious bodily injury, police said.

Porter is one of five suspects in the Fairington Drive homicide case. The other four suspects have already been arrested and remain in jail without bond.

Two victims, 22-year-old Michael Harrison Overstreet of Monroe and 19-year-old Kemauri Ziquan Blount, also of Monroe, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital by Cabarrus County EMS and later released.

The other four suspects are 20-year-old Brandon Cortez Morris Jr. of Concord, 19-year-old William Cornell McDaniel of Concord, 19-year-old Devin Wardell Griffin of Davidson and 19-year-old Damani Marina of Concord, police said. Each of the four previously arrested suspects is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury.

Porter is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail without bond. His court date is set for Monday.

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