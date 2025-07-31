How much house $1 million buys you in Winston-Salem

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Winston-Salem. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1181 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 1181 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
747 Oaklawn Ave, Winston-salem
- Price: $990,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,827
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 747 Oaklawn Ave, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
954 Berryhill Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $959,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,974
- Price per square foot: $241
- See 954 Berryhill Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
2825 Creekfield Way, Winston-salem
- Price: $895,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,284
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 2825 Creekfield Way, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
4001 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $890,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,498
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 4001 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
1353 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $869,163
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,175
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 1353 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
1335 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $865,320
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,224
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 1335 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
948 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem
- Price: $854,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,524
- Price per square foot: $242
- See 948 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
753 Surrey Path Trl, Winston-salem
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,081
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 753 Surrey Path Trl, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
402 Brookberry Farm Cir, Winston-salem
- Price: $839,800
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 402 Brookberry Farm Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
1336 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $829,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $296
- See 1336 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
730 Four Brooks Rd, Winston-salem
- Price: $785,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,734
- Price per square foot: $287
- See 730 Four Brooks Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
4576 Paula Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $780,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,616
- Price per square foot: $298
- See 4576 Paula Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
407 Summit St, Winston-salem
- Price: $774,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,267
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 407 Summit St, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
3737 Burbank Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $761,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,736
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 3737 Burbank Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
145 Sugar Maple Ct, Winston-salem
- Price: $759,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,997
- Price per square foot: $190
- See 145 Sugar Maple Ct, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
1020 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem
- Price: $759,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,646
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 1020 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
181 Westhaven Cir, Winston-salem
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,328
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 181 Westhaven Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
590 Knob View Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $749,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,133
- Price per square foot: $181
- See 590 Knob View Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
1756 Meadowbrook Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $749,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,039
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1756 Meadowbrook Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
5267 Gnarl Wood Rd, Lewisville
- Price: $744,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,656
- Price per square foot: $131
- See 5267 Gnarl Wood Rd, Lewisville on Redfin.com
1060 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-salem
- Price: $729,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,032
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 1060 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
4176 Gumtree Rd, Winston-salem
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,383
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 4176 Gumtree Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
332 Indian Peaks Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,258
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 332 Indian Peaks Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
4184 Dimholt Ct, Winston-salem
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,629
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 4184 Dimholt Ct, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
4211 Gracewood Farm Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $697,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,083
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 4211 Gracewood Farm Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
3925 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,131
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 3925 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
769 Morris Rd, Winston-salem
- Price: $692,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,083
- Price per square foot: $224
- See 769 Morris Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
3726 Brownstone Ln, Winston-salem
- Price: $679,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,894
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 3726 Brownstone Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
245 Heathcliff Pl, Winston-salem
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,825
- Price per square foot: $139
- See 245 Heathcliff Pl, Winston-salem on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.