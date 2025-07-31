How much house $1 million buys you in Winston-Salem

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Winston-Salem. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1181 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,472

- Price per square foot: $287

- See 1181 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

747 Oaklawn Ave, Winston-salem

- Price: $990,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,827

- Price per square foot: $258

- See 747 Oaklawn Ave, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

954 Berryhill Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $959,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,974

- Price per square foot: $241

- See 954 Berryhill Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

2825 Creekfield Way, Winston-salem

- Price: $895,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,284

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 2825 Creekfield Way, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

4001 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $890,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,498

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 4001 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

1353 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $869,163

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,175

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 1353 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

1335 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $865,320

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,224

- Price per square foot: $268

- See 1335 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

948 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem

- Price: $854,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,524

- Price per square foot: $242

- See 948 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

753 Surrey Path Trl, Winston-salem

- Price: $849,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,081

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 753 Surrey Path Trl, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

402 Brookberry Farm Cir, Winston-salem

- Price: $839,800

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,668

- Price per square foot: $314

- See 402 Brookberry Farm Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

1336 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $829,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $296

- See 1336 Maple Chase Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

730 Four Brooks Rd, Winston-salem

- Price: $785,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,734

- Price per square foot: $287

- See 730 Four Brooks Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

4576 Paula Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $780,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,616

- Price per square foot: $298

- See 4576 Paula Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

407 Summit St, Winston-salem

- Price: $774,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,267

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 407 Summit St, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

3737 Burbank Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $761,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,736

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 3737 Burbank Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

145 Sugar Maple Ct, Winston-salem

- Price: $759,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,997

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 145 Sugar Maple Ct, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

1020 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem

- Price: $759,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,646

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 1020 Kenleigh Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

181 Westhaven Cir, Winston-salem

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,328

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 181 Westhaven Cir, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

590 Knob View Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $749,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,133

- Price per square foot: $181

- See 590 Knob View Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

1756 Meadowbrook Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $749,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,039

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 1756 Meadowbrook Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

5267 Gnarl Wood Rd, Lewisville

- Price: $744,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,656

- Price per square foot: $131

- See 5267 Gnarl Wood Rd, Lewisville on Redfin.com

1060 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-salem

- Price: $729,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,032

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 1060 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

4176 Gumtree Rd, Winston-salem

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,383

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 4176 Gumtree Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

332 Indian Peaks Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,258

- Price per square foot: $214

- See 332 Indian Peaks Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

4184 Dimholt Ct, Winston-salem

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,629

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 4184 Dimholt Ct, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

4211 Gracewood Farm Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $697,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,083

- Price per square foot: $226

- See 4211 Gracewood Farm Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

3925 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,131

- Price per square foot: $168

- See 3925 Philpark Dr, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

769 Morris Rd, Winston-salem

- Price: $692,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,083

- Price per square foot: $224

- See 769 Morris Rd, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

3726 Brownstone Ln, Winston-salem

- Price: $679,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,894

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 3726 Brownstone Ln, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

245 Heathcliff Pl, Winston-salem

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,825

- Price per square foot: $139

- See 245 Heathcliff Pl, Winston-salem on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.