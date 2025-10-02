How much house does $500,000 buy you in Durham?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Durham?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Durham right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
7129 Commodity Ct, Mebane, NC 27302
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- See 7129 Commodity Ct, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com
2114 Baycourt Trl, Hillsborough, NC 27278
- Price: $500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,795
- See 2114 Baycourt Trl, Hillsborough, NC 27278 on Redfin.com
1242 Underbrush Dr, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,698
- See 1242 Underbrush Dr, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
3457 Delmar Dr, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $499,310
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,696
- See 3457 Delmar Dr, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
1307 Cosmic Dr, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $499,250
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,472
- See 1307 Cosmic Dr, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
Lot 19 Spring Grove Dr, , NC 27565
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,325
- See Lot 19 Spring Grove Dr, , NC 27565 on Redfin.com
1008 Red Roses Ave, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $499,990
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,318
- See 1008 Red Roses Ave, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
2815 Mebane Ln, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,316
- See 2815 Mebane Ln, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
1112 Epiphany Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,593
- See 1112 Epiphany Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560 on Redfin.com
3417 Cottonwood Dr, Durham, NC 27707
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,888
- See 3417 Cottonwood Dr, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
123 Weatherhill Pt, Carrboro, NC 27510
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,007
- See 123 Weatherhill Pt, Carrboro, NC 27510 on Redfin.com
167 Shakespeare Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
- Price: $499,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,408
- See 167 Shakespeare Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560 on Redfin.com
420 Nelson St, Durham, NC 27707
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,889
- See 420 Nelson St, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
4304 S Greg Allen Way, Oxford, NC 27565
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,394
- See 4304 S Greg Allen Way, Oxford, NC 27565 on Redfin.com
10 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,460
- See 10 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
641 Conover Rd, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,173
- See 641 Conover Rd, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
1800 Avondale Dr, Durham, NC 27701
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,153
- See 1800 Avondale Dr, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com
1406 Gunter St, Durham, NC 27707
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,675
- See 1406 Gunter St, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
240 Jay St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,584
- See 240 Jay St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Redfin.com
249 Fishermans Point Rd, Roxboro, NC 27574
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,408
- See 249 Fishermans Point Rd, Roxboro, NC 27574 on Redfin.com
100 Deer Ridge Rd, Siler City, NC 27344
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,935
- See 100 Deer Ridge Rd, Siler City, NC 27344 on Redfin.com
5504 Pelham Rd, Durham, NC 27713
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,917
- See 5504 Pelham Rd, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com
4150 Deep Wood Cir, Durham, NC 27707
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,829
- See 4150 Deep Wood Cir, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
833 Atticus Way, Durham, NC 27703
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- See 833 Atticus Way, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com
2822 Nation Ave, Durham, NC 27707
- Price: $499,980
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,564
- See 2822 Nation Ave, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com
1508 W Markham Ave, Durham, NC 27705
- Price: $499,500
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,688
- See 1508 W Markham Ave, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com
511 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,218
- See 511 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 on Redfin.com
4419 Nightfall Ct, Durham, NC 27713
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,094
- See 4419 Nightfall Ct, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com
106 Broadway St, Durham, NC 27701
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,028
- See 106 Broadway St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com
106 Broadway St, Durham, NC 27701
- Price: $499,900
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,028
- See 106 Broadway St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.