How much house does $500,000 buy you in Durham?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Durham?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Durham right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

7129 Commodity Ct, Mebane, NC 27302

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- See 7129 Commodity Ct, Mebane, NC 27302 on Redfin.com

2114 Baycourt Trl, Hillsborough, NC 27278

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,795

- See 2114 Baycourt Trl, Hillsborough, NC 27278 on Redfin.com

1242 Underbrush Dr, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,698

- See 1242 Underbrush Dr, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

3457 Delmar Dr, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $499,310

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,696

- See 3457 Delmar Dr, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

1307 Cosmic Dr, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $499,250

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,472

- See 1307 Cosmic Dr, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

Lot 19 Spring Grove Dr, , NC 27565

- Price: $499,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,325

- See Lot 19 Spring Grove Dr, , NC 27565 on Redfin.com

1008 Red Roses Ave, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $499,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,318

- See 1008 Red Roses Ave, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

2815 Mebane Ln, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,316

- See 2815 Mebane Ln, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

1112 Epiphany Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,593

- See 1112 Epiphany Rd, Morrisville, NC 27560 on Redfin.com

3417 Cottonwood Dr, Durham, NC 27707

- Price: $499,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,888

- See 3417 Cottonwood Dr, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com

123 Weatherhill Pt, Carrboro, NC 27510

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,007

- See 123 Weatherhill Pt, Carrboro, NC 27510 on Redfin.com

167 Shakespeare Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

- Price: $499,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,408

- See 167 Shakespeare Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560 on Redfin.com

420 Nelson St, Durham, NC 27707

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,889

- See 420 Nelson St, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com

4304 S Greg Allen Way, Oxford, NC 27565

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,394

- See 4304 S Greg Allen Way, Oxford, NC 27565 on Redfin.com

10 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,460

- See 10 Winchester Ct, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com

641 Conover Rd, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,173

- See 641 Conover Rd, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

1800 Avondale Dr, Durham, NC 27701

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,153

- See 1800 Avondale Dr, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

1406 Gunter St, Durham, NC 27707

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,675

- See 1406 Gunter St, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com

240 Jay St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,584

- See 240 Jay St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 on Redfin.com

249 Fishermans Point Rd, Roxboro, NC 27574

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,408

- See 249 Fishermans Point Rd, Roxboro, NC 27574 on Redfin.com

100 Deer Ridge Rd, Siler City, NC 27344

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,935

- See 100 Deer Ridge Rd, Siler City, NC 27344 on Redfin.com

5504 Pelham Rd, Durham, NC 27713

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,917

- See 5504 Pelham Rd, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com

4150 Deep Wood Cir, Durham, NC 27707

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,829

- See 4150 Deep Wood Cir, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com

833 Atticus Way, Durham, NC 27703

- Price: $499,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- See 833 Atticus Way, Durham, NC 27703 on Redfin.com

2822 Nation Ave, Durham, NC 27707

- Price: $499,980

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,564

- See 2822 Nation Ave, Durham, NC 27707 on Redfin.com

1508 W Markham Ave, Durham, NC 27705

- Price: $499,500

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,688

- See 1508 W Markham Ave, Durham, NC 27705 on Redfin.com

511 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,218

- See 511 Hillsborough St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 on Redfin.com

4419 Nightfall Ct, Durham, NC 27713

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,094

- See 4419 Nightfall Ct, Durham, NC 27713 on Redfin.com

106 Broadway St, Durham, NC 27701

- Price: $499,900

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,028

- See 106 Broadway St, Durham, NC 27701 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.