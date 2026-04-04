CHARLOTTE — Last week, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and representatives from the Gastonia Police Department teamed up for a coordinated retail-theft operation at SouthPark Mall.

Charlotte, Gastonia police conduct retail-theft operation at SouthPark Mall

The group was able to identify and apprehend individuals involved in ongoing larcenies.

The operation resulted in four arrests, including three felony charges, and the recovery of more than $2,000 in stolen merchandise.

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