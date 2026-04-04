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Charlotte, Gastonia police conduct retail-theft operation at SouthPark Mall

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
SouthPark Mall
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Last week, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and representatives from the Gastonia Police Department teamed up for a coordinated retail-theft operation at SouthPark Mall.

Charlotte, Gastonia police conduct retail-theft operation at SouthPark Mall

The group was able to identify and apprehend individuals involved in ongoing larcenies.

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The operation resulted in four arrests, including three felony charges, and the recovery of more than $2,000 in stolen merchandise.

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