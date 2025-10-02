How much house does $500,000 buy you in Winston-Salem?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Winston-Salem?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Winston-Salem right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
1997 Abbotts Vista Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,836
- See 1997 Abbotts Vista Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com
3527 Glenfield Ln, Clemmons, NC 27012
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,239
- See 3527 Glenfield Ln, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com
5260 Vineleaf Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,730
- See 5260 Vineleaf Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com
1117 Fairway Dr, Yadkinville, NC 27055
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,704
- See 1117 Fairway Dr, Yadkinville, NC 27055 on Redfin.com
1337 Union Cross Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,625
- See 1337 Union Cross Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com
1504 Cabot Pl, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,340
- See 1504 Cabot Pl, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com
2553 Country Club Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,120
- See 2553 Country Club Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055 on Redfin.com
4556 Carriagebrook Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,724
- See 4556 Carriagebrook Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com
377 Lenalan Dr, Lexington, NC 27295
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,236
- See 377 Lenalan Dr, Lexington, NC 27295 on Redfin.com
3124 Gladstone St, Winston Salem, NC 27104
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,027
- See 3124 Gladstone St, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com
368 Noralin Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,105
- See 368 Noralin Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107 on Redfin.com
2554 Greenwich Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,644
- See 2554 Greenwich Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com
103 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021
- Price: $497,400
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,591
- See 103 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021 on Redfin.com
122 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,413
- See 122 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021 on Redfin.com
3606 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,307
- See 3606 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com
3515 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,307
- See 3515 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com
2804 Monarch Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
- Price: $497,855
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,211
- See 2804 Monarch Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com
308 Grandworth Way, King, NC 27021
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,668
- See 308 Grandworth Way, King, NC 27021 on Redfin.com
5453 Hanover Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,638
- See 5453 Hanover Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 on Redfin.com
108 Sea Pines Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,375
- See 108 Sea Pines Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107 on Redfin.com
604 Salisbury St, Kernersville, NC 27284
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,368
- See 604 Salisbury St, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com
8484 Austin Hill Ln, Tobaccoville, NC 27050
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,356
- See 8484 Austin Hill Ln, Tobaccoville, NC 27050 on Redfin.com
1247 Stadler Ridge Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,209
- See 1247 Stadler Ridge Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com
1140 Chester Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104
- Price: $495,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,090
- See 1140 Chester Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com
936 Marguerite Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27106
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,910
- See 936 Marguerite Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com
814 Montgomery Ct, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,660
- See 814 Montgomery Ct, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 on Redfin.com
248 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,954
- See 248 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com
844 Bethany Church Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27107
- Price: $499,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,984
- See 844 Bethany Church Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27107 on Redfin.com
109 Forest Hill Rd, Lexington, NC 27295
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,501
- See 109 Forest Hill Rd, Lexington, NC 27295 on Redfin.com
1345 Hardie Mabe Rd, Danbury, NC 27016
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,931
- See 1345 Hardie Mabe Rd, Danbury, NC 27016 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.