How much house does $500,000 buy you in Winston-Salem?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Winston-Salem?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Winston-Salem right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

1997 Abbotts Vista Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,836

- See 1997 Abbotts Vista Dr, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com

3527 Glenfield Ln, Clemmons, NC 27012

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,239

- See 3527 Glenfield Ln, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

5260 Vineleaf Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,730

- See 5260 Vineleaf Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

1117 Fairway Dr, Yadkinville, NC 27055

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,704

- See 1117 Fairway Dr, Yadkinville, NC 27055 on Redfin.com

1337 Union Cross Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,625

- See 1337 Union Cross Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com

1504 Cabot Pl, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,340

- See 1504 Cabot Pl, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com

2553 Country Club Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,120

- See 2553 Country Club Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055 on Redfin.com

4556 Carriagebrook Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,724

- See 4556 Carriagebrook Ct, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

377 Lenalan Dr, Lexington, NC 27295

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,236

- See 377 Lenalan Dr, Lexington, NC 27295 on Redfin.com

3124 Gladstone St, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,027

- See 3124 Gladstone St, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

368 Noralin Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,105

- See 368 Noralin Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107 on Redfin.com

2554 Greenwich Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,644

- See 2554 Greenwich Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

103 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021

- Price: $497,400

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,591

- See 103 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021 on Redfin.com

122 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,413

- See 122 Jasper Ct, King, NC 27021 on Redfin.com

3606 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,307

- See 3606 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

3515 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,307

- See 3515 Townland Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 on Redfin.com

2804 Monarch Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

- Price: $497,855

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,211

- See 2804 Monarch Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com

308 Grandworth Way, King, NC 27021

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,668

- See 308 Grandworth Way, King, NC 27021 on Redfin.com

5453 Hanover Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,638

- See 5453 Hanover Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 on Redfin.com

108 Sea Pines Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,375

- See 108 Sea Pines Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27107 on Redfin.com

604 Salisbury St, Kernersville, NC 27284

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,368

- See 604 Salisbury St, Kernersville, NC 27284 on Redfin.com

8484 Austin Hill Ln, Tobaccoville, NC 27050

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,356

- See 8484 Austin Hill Ln, Tobaccoville, NC 27050 on Redfin.com

1247 Stadler Ridge Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,209

- See 1247 Stadler Ridge Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com

1140 Chester Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- Price: $495,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,090

- See 1140 Chester Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

936 Marguerite Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27106

- Price: $499,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,910

- See 936 Marguerite Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27106 on Redfin.com

814 Montgomery Ct, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,660

- See 814 Montgomery Ct, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 on Redfin.com

248 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,954

- See 248 Anita Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27104 on Redfin.com

844 Bethany Church Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27107

- Price: $499,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,984

- See 844 Bethany Church Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27107 on Redfin.com

109 Forest Hill Rd, Lexington, NC 27295

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,501

- See 109 Forest Hill Rd, Lexington, NC 27295 on Redfin.com

1345 Hardie Mabe Rd, Danbury, NC 27016

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,931

- See 1345 Hardie Mabe Rd, Danbury, NC 27016 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.